Saudi-led raid kills at least 60 in Yemen

Reuters, SANA’A and HODEIDAH

Arab coalition warplanes bombed a security complex near the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, killing 60 people, including inmates of a prison on the site, a regional official, relatives and medical sources said yesterday.

The prison in al-Zaydiyah District was holding 84 inmates when it was struck three times late on Saturday, Hashem al-Azizi, deputy governor of the rebel-controlled Hodeidah Province of the same name, told reporters.

Local officials said the site lies within a security complex for the area guarded by rebel Houthi militiamen, but that only prison security guards were present during the nighttime airstrike.

The Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Yemen’s armed Houthi movement since March last year to try to restore the internationally recognized Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was driven into exile by the Iran-allied group in late 2014.

A witness at the security complex said the entire building was destroyed and medics pulled about 17 bodies away — many of them missing limbs — while others remained stuck under the rubble.

One of the strikes directly targeted the building, the witness added, bringing it down over the heads of the prisoners, while two others hit the gate of the complex and nearby administration buildings.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attack was one of the deadliest among thousands of bombings — which have largely failed to dislodge the Houthis from the capital, Sanaa — but have repeatedly hit schools, markets, hospitals and homes, killing many civilians.

Rights groups have said the raids might amount to war crimes, but an investigative body set up by the coalition largely defended its methods in an August report which concluded that Houthi rebels regularly deploy to civilian sites.

The Houthis deny this, and a top official in the movement criticized the UN and the Saudis’ key ally and arms supplier, the US, for not doing enough to hold the kingdom accountable for its airstrikes.

“We condemn the position of the international community and the UN for providing cover for the crimes of Saudi Arabia against Yemenis, and they are subject to the wishes of America,” Saleh al-Samad said in a statement late on Saturday.

The bombing might signal a renewed uptick in violence a day after Hadi rejected a UN peace proposal to end the turmoil in the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country, saying the deal would only be a path to more war and destruction.

Speaking after meeting Yemeni UN envoy Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed in Riyadh, Hadi said the agreement would “reward the rebels and penalize the Yemeni people and legitimacy,” according to the government-controlled Saba news agency.

According to a copy of the proposal, the plan would sideline Hadi and set up a government of less divisive figures.

Hadi’s opponents accuse him of commanding only a small support base in Yemen and of being unable to bring its warring factions together given that he invited the Saudi-led coalition to intervene in the civil war.