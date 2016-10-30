Agencies

UNITED STATES

Chinese film to dwarf US

Taiwanese-born filmmaker Ang Lee (李安) predicted on Friday that the Chinese film market was about to explode, not only overtaking but dwarfing the US box office in a matter of years. The two-time Oscar winner said executives in the world’s second economy used to rely on him as a bridge to Hollywood, but the newly-confident Chinese film industry no longer finds it necessary. “It’s huge, it’s going to be bigger in a few years,” the 62-year-old told reporters on the red carpet at the glitzy BAFTA Britannia Awards in Beverly Hills. “In a few years it’s probably going to be bigger [than the US] and then in the years to come a lot bigger. They’ve got many people and, most importantly, film has been lacking in the past in the culture, so it’s still fresh.”

GERMANY

EU chief pokes fun at Chinese

EU Commissioner for Digital Affairs Gunther Oettinger has used a speech to poke fun at Chinese, gay marriage and former German chancellor Gerhard Schroder’s separation from his fourth wife. Speaking to invited guests of the Hamburg company AGA, Oettinger triggered both nervous laughter and applause with his remarks. Oettinger, who is known for his gaffes, described a recent contingent of Chinese businessmen who came to Brussels to meet EU officials as “nine men, [with] one party and no democracy,” who all wore “single-breasted dark-blue jackets, all with their hair brushed from left to right with black shoe polish.” Criticizing the German welfare system as overly generous, he went on to have a dig at the liberal policies of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s grand coalition government, saying he would not be surprised if it introduced “obligatory homosexual marriage.” Oettinger, who is responsible for the EU’s IT developments, said he took pride in being the only person in his vicinity who read a newspaper instead of reading news on a tablet or smartphone.

AUSTRALIA

Bus driver burnt alive

A passenger doused a bus driver with inflammable liquid and burned him to death in front of horrified passengers in Brisbane on Friday, police said. There was no apparent motive for the killing of the 29-year-old man named by local media as Manmeet Alisher, a well-known singer in the Indian Punjabi community. Police superintendent Jim Keogh told reporters “it’s a horrific incident here in the quiet suburb of Moorooka. This is a rare one where it appears to be no apparent motive.” A 48-year-old suspect was arrested at the bus stop and placed in custody. Bystanders kicked down the back doors of the municipal bus to rescue passengers, who were “traumatized” by the incident, Keogh said. Around half a dozen passengers were aboard the vehicle and some were treated for smoke inhalation.

France

Jungle migrants relocated

Most of the migrants left wandering the Calais “Jungle” were relocated on Friday following the camp’s demolition. After being left to fend for themselves for two days in the deserted burnt-out shantytown, about 100 refugees boarded buses for shelters around France as part of a government operation to shut down the notorious slum. About 50 minors, mostly Sudanese, were taken to a center for refugee children, with another bus of 34 older youths leaving shortly afterward. Only about two dozen people who had spent the night in a disused part of the camp were still unaccounted for.