FEATURE: Questions on origin of Terra-cotta Army spark anger

AFP, XIAN, China

Silent and enigmatic, China’s emblematic Terra-cotta Warriors are at the center of a bitter row, with patriots and academics dismissing as impossible theories they could have been inspired by Greek sculpture.

The 8,000-man clay army, crafted in about 250 BC for the tomb of China’s first emperor, Qin Shi Huang (秦始皇), is a UNESCO world heritage site, a major tourist draw and a symbol of ancient Chinese artistic and military sophistication in a country that proclaims itself a 5,000-year-old civilization.

Questioning their origins touches on deep sensitivities, as many take pride in China’s early discovery of world-changing inventions, from gunpowder to the compass and movable type.

At the same time, its history with the West is fraught with a sense of humiliation over the colonies and concessions established in the 19th century.

However, theories proposed by art historian Lukas Nickel of the University of Vienna — and trumpeted in a recent documentary by National Geographic and the BBC — claim that Greek innovations in artistic naturalism, and perhaps even Greek artisans themselves, directly influenced the sculptures.

After the documentary aired earlier this month, netizens blasted the BBC and questioned how the Greeks could have impacted ancient China.

“Couldn’t it be that Chinese people went first to Greece and influenced their sculpture?” one wrote.

At the tomb, tourists from across China crammed observation platforms to view the ranks of soldiers, jostling for space to snap selfies against their serious, stony facades as guides briskly narrated the story of their discovery by farmers in the 1970s.

Several visitors were incredulous at theories of foreign influence.

Dong Shenghua of Beijing said this was “impossible,” pointing to the Asian features of the statues and the sophistication of the craftsmanship, which is “so good we can’t even make them today.”

“We have 5,000 years of history, how many does England have?” he asked.

Ma Dongling, from Guangxi, said inspiration could not have come from abroad, as China was “very innovative” at the time.

“The emperor was the first in the world to do this,” Ma said.

The tomb’s lead archeologist, Zhang Weixing (張衛星), was similarly dismissive, saying the materials, technology and ceramics techniques used for the Warriors were all Chinese.

“To say that the Qin tombs and ancient Greece had contact has no substantial evidence at all,” he told reporters. “It merely exists in the scholar’s conjecture.”

Qin Shi Huang “not only innovated the Terra-cotta Warriors, he also created a series of innovations” including standardized weights and measures, national roads and a unified currency, he said.

“Who influenced whom, it’s tough to say. Ancient Greek sculpture had already also been influenced by Egypt,” Zhang added.

For evidence, Nickel points to historical records suggesting the first Qin emperor made casts of huge bronze statues seen in China’s far west, realistic detailing of muscle and bone on some figures and the absence of an extensive prior sculptural tradition in China.

Further research could show that foreign empires might have provided a model for the Qin state itself, he told reporters.

“I think it’s perfectly possible that there’s much more influence in thought about statecraft, in how to run an empire, than people have been so far willing to admit,” he added.