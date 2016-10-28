Seoul task force to probe Park’s aide

AFP, SEOUL

Prosecutors yesterday set up a high-powered “task force” to probe a widening scandal involving alleged influence-peddling by a close confidante of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

Choi Soon-sil, an enigmatic woman with no government position, was already part of an investigation into allegations that she used her relationship with the president to strong-arm conglomerates into multimillion-dollar donations to two non-profit foundations.

The scandal snowballed when it emerged that Choi had also been given advance access to presidential speeches and other documents — a revelation that forced Park to make a televised public apology.

South Korean Prosecutor General Kim Soo-nam told the new task force to “investigate thoroughly and reveal the whole truth,” a public affairs official said.

Led by the head of the powerful Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, the new unit will absorb the smaller team investigating the earlier allegations against Choi.

South Korean media reports have suggested Choi revised Park’s speeches and might have influenced key government appointments and even the president’s North Korea policy.

The scandal has been extremely damaging for Park, whose approval ratings have slumped to record lows at a time of elevated military tensions with the North, as well as problems with skyrocketing household debt and falling exports at home.

Choi left the nation early last month for Germany and, in her first interview since the scandal broke, said she was suffering from serious stress-induced health problems.

In the interview with the Segye Times, owned by the Unification Church, she admitted receiving presidential documents, but denied intervening in state affairs or coercing donations from conglomerates.

“I am suffering from a nervous breakdown and I have been diagnosed with heart issues,” Choi told the newspaper. “I could take poison and die here”

Choi is a daughter of the fifth wife of a mysterious religious figure, Choi Tae-min, who acted as a mentor for Park from the mid-1970s to his death in 1994.

Choi Tae-min, who had seven different names and was convicted of fraud, set up a cult-like group known as Yongsaeng-gyo (Eternal Life Church) and proclaimed himself a Maitreya, or future Buddha.

Opposition lawmakers have suggested the president had fallen “under the spell” of Choi and his daughter.

Even the conservative Chosun Ilbo daily has come down on Park, with an editorial on Wednesday suggesting she had “collapsed beyond recovery.”

“Angry voices demanding her impeachment are flooding the street ... This is not an ordinary lame-duck phenomenon. This represents a collapse of the president’s state administration,” the editorial said.

Park has just over a year left in office, with presidential elections scheduled for December next year.