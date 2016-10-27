FEATURE: Uruguay fish farm takes on caviar market

AFP, BAYGORRIA, Uruguay

Under the gray waters of a lake in deepest Uruguay lurks a slimy treasure.

While many farmers there labor to produce the nation’s famed beef and soya, one small company has turned its hand to a seemingly most un-Uruguayan product: caviar.

Cutting tiny eggs from sturgeon fish bellies to sell for thousands of dollars per kilogram, workers at Black River Caviar are putting this small South American nation on the world’s gourmet map.

The family firm’s boss, Roman Alcalde, says he is proud of the foresight that led his father to set up the farm in the 1990s, when overfishing on the Caspian Sea was causing the traditional caviar industry to dry up.

“He said: ‘Right, we are going to do the unthinkable. We are going to make caviar in Uruguay,’” Alcalde said.

Since then, the remote fish farm and its 40 staff have singlehandedly led Uruguay’s production of more tonnes of caviar, or sturgeon roe, per head of population than any other country on Earth.

Alcalde’s father previously ran a shipping company in the capital, Montevideo, that supplied Russian fishing boats.

The Russians told him green, wet Uruguay had an ideal climate for raising sturgeon, like the famed wild Caspian fish of their homeland.

“They mentioned it so often that we ended up doing a feasibility study,” Alcalde said.

His family started breeding the fish in the mid-1990s and began exporting caviar in 2000, just when plummeting Caspian production was causing prices to soar.

Still, the first seven years were full of uncertainty, Alcalde said.

“Would the product be of good quality? Would the market acknowledge Uruguay as a source of caviar?” he said.

Since then, Black River Caviar has become the biggest sturgeon farm in the Southern hemisphere, accounting for all Uruguay’s caviar exports.

Uruguay was the world’s eighth-biggest caviar producer last year, selling 7 tonnes, according to the Federation of European Aquaculture Producers.

That paled in comparison to the 70 tonnes churned out by No. 1 producer China, but it is not bad for a nation with a population of just 3.4 million, about 2g of caviar for every man, woman and child in the country.

However, it is not they who are gobbling most of the salty, fishy delight. It is rich foreigners.

Daniel Conijeski, the manager in charge of the firm’s production process, said Uruguay’s moderate climate has an optimal average temperature for breeding sturgeon.

However, “Uruguay is not a caviar market,” Conijeski said. “Our company exports to the world, to some very demanding markets: Europe, the United States, Canada, Japan, Asia.”

“That is a challenge ... to position our caviar and our brand in the best markets,” he said.

The company also ships smaller quantities to the Middle East, Australia and other South American countries, in pots labeled “Proudly produced in Uruguay.”

One kilogram of prime gold-colored caviar fetches US$4,000, Alcalde said.

The tonnes of roe bring the company about US$5 million per year.

The company’s success is no accident.

Black River Caviar is “very well regarded” in blind tests, said Philippe Chauvin, the firm’s representative in Europe and founder of the Comptoir du Caviar, a specialist shop in Paris.

“It is the closest you can get to the taste of wild caviar,” the eggs of free-roaming sturgeon, whose fishing is banned for conservation purposes.