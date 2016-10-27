Afghan officials say IS kills 30

AFP, KABUL

Militants linked to the Islamic State (IS) group abducted and killed about 30 civilians, including children, in central Afghanistan, officials said yesterday, raising concerns about the group’s expanding presence beyond its eastern stronghold.

The killings occurred late on Tuesday north of Firoz Koh, the capital of Ghor Province, with the local government calling it a revenge attack after a local Islamic State commander was gunned down.

The group, which controls territory across Syria and Iraq, and is making steady inroads in Afghanistan, has so far not officially claimed responsibility for the attack.

“Our security forces with the help of locals conducted an operation and killed a Daesh [Islamic State] commander yesterday. Daesh fighters in return abducted around 30 villagers, mostly shepherds,” Ghor Governor Nasir Khazeh said.

“Their dead bodies were found by local people this morning,” he said.

Ghor Provincial Councilor Abdul Hameed Nateqi gave a similar account, adding that the assailants were Taliban renegades who had sworn allegiance to Islamic State.

The killings underscore Afghanistan’s unraveling security situation as the resurgent Taliban continue a push into urban centers 15 years after they were toppled from power.

Islamic State fighters have been trying to expand their presence in Afghanistan, winning over sympathizers, recruiting followers and challenging the Taliban on their own turf, primarily in the nation’s east.

In March, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced that the Islamists had been defeated after local security forces claimed victory in a months-long operation against the group.

However, Islamic State militants have continued to launch deadly strikes in the country.

The latest devastating attack in Ghor represents a major escalation for the group, which has so far largely been confined to the eastern province of Nangarhar, where it is notorious for brutality including beheadings.

“[The Islamic State group] announces its emergence in Ghor by murdering dozens of civilians,” said Borhan Osman, a researcher with the Afghanistan Analysts Network in Kabul.

Osman added that the group in Ghor is mainly composed of former Taliban fighters.

The Afghan government is in the middle of an operation, backed by NATO airstrikes, against the Islamic State in the province.

NATO recently said the group’s influence was waning as it steadily lost territory, with fighters largely confined to two or three districts in Nangarhar from about nine in January.

“Right now we see them very focused on trying to establish their caliphate ... inside Afghanistan,” General John Nicholson, the top US and NATO commander in the country, told reporters on Sunday.

“Of course, with our Afghan partners we have been able to reduce that territory significantly and inflict heavy casualties on them,” he said.

In July, Islamic State fighters claimed responsibility for twin explosions that ripped through crowds of Shiite Hazaras in Kabul, killing at least 85 people and wounding more than 400.

The bombings marked the deadliest single attack in Kabul since the Taliban were ousted from power in a 2001 US-led invasion. The killings sparked an avalanche of global condemnation, with the UN labeling the direct assault on civilians a “war crime.”

The Taliban, who are in the middle of their annual summer offensive and are more powerful than the Islamic State group, denied any involvement in the Ghor killings. The group, which has stepped up nationwide assaults on the government, is known to distance itself from attacks that result in large civilian casualties.