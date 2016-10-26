World New Quick Take

Agencies

NORWAY

Nuclear leak contained

A radioactive leak at a research reactor has been contained, with no injuries sustained, an official at the research institute in the town of Halden said yesterday. The Norwegian Radiation Protection Authority (NRPA) said it expects no environmental damage outside the facility. The leak at the Institutt for Energiteknikk, located in a cave in the middle of Halden, began on Monday at 11:45am GMT, but the regulator said it was not alerted until yesterday. The crew of the reactor was evacuated after the leak was detected, but some staff returned to assess the cause and extent of the accident, the NRPA said in a statement. The reactor is close to the border with Sweden, but the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority said it had not detected any radiation as a result of the incident.

MEXICO

Authorities find drug tunnel

Prosecutors on Monday said they had found a tunnel in the city of Tijuana that led toward or into the US. The attorney general’s office did not say whether the tunnel reached US soil, but did say the 515m-long passage was equipped with ventilation and lighting. The tunnel also had rails, apparently used to push loads of drugs through. The tunnel, about 0.9m wide and 1.2m tall, was built about 7m underground. Prosecutors found over 2 tonnes of marijuana in packages at the house where the tunnel began on the Mexican side. Also on Monday, federal police said they found 1.9kg of methamphetamine hidden in a wheel of cheese at a package delivery facility in Mexico City. The police said that an X-ray inspection of the cheese revealed a hidden package. The drugs were wrapped in a sheet of lead and carbon paper. The carbon paper was apparently intended to reduce any odor. The lead might have been used to impede X-rays.

UNITED STATES

Pot van blows up on bridge

Police said a marijuana advocacy company’s van burst into flames on a bridge between New Jersey and Delaware, causing lane closures and tying up traffic for hours. Weed World Candies told WCAU-TV more than US$50,000 in merchandise was destroyed on Sunday evening when one of its vehicles heading to Philadelphia from Washington caught fire on the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Passing motorists captured the blaze on video. The company uses vans with advertising depicting cannabis plants next to lollipops — suggesting the lollipops it sells contain marijuana, despite containing no tetrahydrocannabinol, the principal psychoactive ingredient of cannabis — to promote the legalization and decriminalization of pot. Authorities said they believed a mechanical problem sparked the fire.

CHINA

Xiongmai recalls products

An electronics maker has issued a recall for millions of products sold in the US following a devastating cyberattack, but is pushing back against criticism that its devices played a role in the massive disruption. Hangzhou Xiongmai Technology said that the failure by customers to change their default passwords resulted in millions of Web-connected cameras and digital recorders becoming compromised. Security experts said unidentified hackers seized control of gadgets, including Xiongmai’s, on Friday and directed them to launch an attack that temporarily crippled Web sites including Twitter and Netflix. Xiongmai on Monday said it would recall products sold before April last year to demonstrate “social responsibility,” but added that its devices did not make up the majority used in the attack.