South Korea’s Park admits close ties to scandal-hit woman

AP, SEOUL

South Korean President Park Geun-hye yesterday offered a surprise public apology after acknowledging her close ties to a mysterious woman at the center of a corruption scandal.

Park’s apology came a day after South Korean TV network JTBC reported that the woman, who has no government job, was informally involved in editing some of Park’s key speeches.

Other media have speculated that the woman, Choi Soon-sil, might have meddled in other state affairs.

Park’s approval ratings have plummeted to a record low amid weeks of media reports that Choi might have used her connections to Park to push companies to make tens of millions of dollars in contributions to establish two nonprofit foundations.

In a nationally televised speech, Park said that Choi helped her on speeches and public relations issues during her 2012 presidential campaign and after her 2013 inauguration, adding that she eventually stopped getting such help from Choi, but did not say when that help stopped.

JTBC said in its report on Monday that it obtained a personal computer abandoned by Choi that contained 44 files carrying drafts of some of Park’s speeches, remarks at South Korean Cabinet meetings and other public comments.

Some speech drafts included highlighted parts, suggesting that Choi made some changes to original texts, the report said.

It is not clear who sent such drafts to Choi. However, if the report is accurate, those involved in the transfer of texts would face legal punishment for breaking laws that govern behavior of civil servants.

Choi is a daughter of a Christian pastor who had worked as Park’s mentor before his 1994 death, according to South Korean media reports. The pastor, Choi Tae-min, was originally a Buddhist monk, had six marriages and allegedly used his relationship with Park to take bribes from government officials and businessmen, the reports said.

The younger Choi is also the ex-wife of a man who served as Park’s chief adviser when she was in the National Assembly before she became president in February 2013.