Duterte takes aim at US defense ties

Reuters, MANILA and TOKYO

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday said that if he stayed in power long enough the US could forget about a bilateral defense deal.

The fresh broadside from Duterte came as he was about to board a plane for an official visit to fellow US ally Japan, a big investor in the Philippines that is becoming nervous about its apparent pivot toward rival power China.

The volatile, crime-busting Duterte had on the eve of the visit softened his remarks last week about a “separation” from Washington, telling Japanese media he was not planning to change alliances and was only seeking to build trade and commerce with China.

He pulled no punches yesterday, saying he hated having foreign troops in the Philippines and told the US not to treat his country “like a dog with a leash.”

Commenting on a visit to Manila on Monday by US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel, Duterte said Washington should forget about an Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with the Philippines if he were to stay in charge longer.

“You have the EDCA. Well, forget it if I stay here long enough,” he said. “I do not want to see any military man of any other nation except the Filipino. That’s the only thing I want.”

He did not elaborate on what “staying longer” meant.

In the Philippines, a president is allowed only one six-year term in office.

The remarks were another perplexing swing from Duterte, who last week in China announced his “separation” from the US, before saying that ties were not being severed and he was merely pursuing an independent foreign policy.

His latest swipe at Washington could rattle Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who wants to keep ties with the Philippines tight.

In a composed reading of a statement prior to departure for Tokyo, Duterte described Japan as a true friend that had played a “pre-eminent and peerless role” as a big investor and Philippine development partner.

Later, when answering questions Duterte held up the front page of a Philippine newspaper that carried the headline “Duterte sparking international distress: US.”

Duterte criticized Washington on several fronts, from its bombings of Manila at the end of World War II to embassy officials once questioning his intentions when he applied for a visa to visit a girlfriend.

“You know, I did not start this fight,” he said of the spat with Washington.

His overtures to China and hostility toward the US have raised questions about what Duterte’s overall goal is and the extent to which his actions could shake up the geopolitical dynamic of a region wary about Beijing’s growing influence and US staying power.

Abe has sought to improve ties with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries, particularly Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, as a counterbalance to Beijing.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga yesterday said that Abe and Duterte would have a meeting to “further the strategic partnership with the Philippines.”

It is unclear where Duterte’s latest diatribe leaves Philippine-US ties. Russel left Manila in confident mood and US Secretary of State John Kerry had expressed optimism the two countries could “work through” a period of confusion caused by Duterte’s remarks last week.

Duterte has railed against US expressions of concerns about the high loss of life in his campaign against drugs and Washington’s calls for due process.