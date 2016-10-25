Agencies

VIETNAM

Drug addicts escape

Authorities were yesterday searching for 230 drug addicts still at large after a mass escape from a rehabilitation center in the nation’s south. Dong Nai Province Department of Labor Deputy Director Ho Van Loc said the breakout on Sunday night was started by two inmates, and eventually 562 inmates, including 58 women, escaped. Security guards who were overpowered by the inmates opened the main gate of the compound to let them out, Loc said. Police have recaptured 332 of the inmates and were searching for the others, he said. The center holds 1,481 inmates. Officials have said that rehabilitation programs — which combine education, communist ideology and physical labor for one to two years — have a high failure rate, with more than 90 percent of addicts relapsing within five years. There are an estimated 200,000 drug addicts in the country, many of them heroin users.

UNITED STATES

Escaped emu walks into bar

An escaped emu sent deputies on a wild goose chase after it walked up to a bar in central Florida. The long-legged bird on Friday last week hopped its 1.2m fence in Cape Canaveral and sauntered up to a local Irish pub. The emu’s owner, Paul Eaton, said the bird was spooked by a stray dog. It took Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies and an animal control officer more than an hour to capture the eight-year-old bird. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that it was like trying to catch a giant chicken. Emus are the second-largest living bird by height. They are fast sprinters and, when agitated, can jump and kick with considerable force. Florida Today reported that the emu, named Taco, also jumped the fence in October 2012 and ran amok on State Road A1A.

CHINA

CCP conclave begins

A key conclave of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) elite began yesterday in Beijing, Xinhua news agency reported, as President Xi Jinping (習近平) seeks to tighten his control over the organization. Nearly 400 top members of the world’s most powerful political party have gathered at the exclusive Jingxi Hotel to discuss changes to party structure and management over four days. They are to focus on reforming the “norms for political life” and the party’s internal rules for supervising cadres, Xinhua said.

UNITED STATES

Tom Hayden dies at 76

Tom Hayden, a famed 1960s anti-war activist who moved beyond his notoriety as a Chicago Eight defendant to become a California legislator, author and lecturer, has died. He was 76. His wife, Barbara Williams, said Hayden died on Sunday in Santa Monica, California, of a long illness. Hayden made headlines in the 1960s with his radical activism, his marriage to actress Jane Fonda and his trips to North Vietnam during the Vietnam War. However, he changed paths, winning election to the California State Assembly and State Senate, where he served for nearly two decades. He was the only member of the radical Chicago Eight to achieve such distinction in the mainstream political world. Hayden remained an enduring voice for progressive causes, including education and the environment. He wrote many books, among them a memoir and a retrospective look at the Chicago Eight.