Rights advocates urge Thai junta to drop sedition case

Reuters, BANGKOK

Human rights advocates yesterday called on Thailand’s junta to drop sedition charges against a rights lawyer in the first such case against an attorney since the military took power in a 2014 coup.

Sirikan Charoensiri was charged with sedition and with disobeying authorities on Saturday after she refused to hand over the mobile phones of her clients, 14 student activists who were arrested following a protest against the junta last year.

The junta has come under sharp criticism from the international community for trying civilians in military courts, detaining some critics, including political activists, journalists and students, at military facilities for days before releasing them.

Sirikan is the first lawyer to be charged with sedition under the junta, Bangkok-based legal monitoring group iLaw said, adding that the junta had used the law to target pro-democracy protesters.

The International Commission of Jurists — a Geneva-based non-governmental organization made up of judges from around the world — called for the charges against Sirikan to be dropped.

“She was targeted for the job of representing her client,” Bangkok-based commission regional director Sam Zarifi told reporters. “The junta are using her as an example to frighten other lawyers and activists.”

Sirikan said police needed to produce a warrant in order for her to hand over the phones, something they did not do, said Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, the organization Sirikan works for.

She faces up to seven years in prison if found guilty of sedition.