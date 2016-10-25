South Korea’s Park calls for multiple presidential terms

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korean President Park Geun-hye yesterday proposed amending the country’s constitution to allow presidents to serve multiple terms or to establish a parliamentary system, saying the single-term presidency has served its purpose.

The presidency was limited to a single five-year term in a 1987 constitutional amendment that ended the country’s military dictatorship, but that has become an obstacle to the country’s further development, Park said.

“Through the single-term presidency, it is difficult to maintain policy continuance, see results of policy and engage in unified foreign policy,” Park said in an address to the South Korean National Assembly.

Park, the first woman to be elected president of South Korea, is in the fourth year of a term ending in February 2018.

A Realmeter poll released in June found 70 percent of South Koreans think the existing constitution should be revised and 40 percent say allowing a president to serve two four-year terms would be more desirable.

Park requested that the assembly immediately form a special committee to start discussions to revise the constitution.

In South Korea, the president or legislature can propose an amendment, which has to be approved by a two-thirds majority in the single-chamber assembly, and then accepted in a national referendum.

“I’ve reached a conclusion that we can no longer delay discussing amending the constitution, which was also my campaign promise, to break down limits we face in the big picture for the Republic of Korea’s sustainable development,” Park said.

Despite broad public consensus about the need to change the constitution, it is not clear how debate over constitutional reform will play out, with political power in South Korea split between a powerful presidency and a fractious legislature.

Other politicians besides Park have also been calling for a two-term presidency to allow for more stable implementation of long-term policy.