Indian police kill at least 21 Maoists in battle

AFP, NEW DELHI

Indian police yesterday killed at least 21 rebels in a shoot-out in eastern India, a local officer said, one of the deadliest incidents this year in a long-running Maoist insurgency.

Police said that they ambushed a meeting of 30 to 40 Maoists in a forest near the border of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh states, triggering a gunbattle.

“Now 21 bodies of the Maoists have been recovered. The search operation is still on,” sub-inspector C.K. Dharua told reporters by telephone from Malkangiri district in Odisha where the attack occurred.

Dharua had earlier confirmed 18 deaths but warned the toll could rise as “there was a large number of people at the meeting.”

A top Maoist leader and his son were suspected to be among those killed, the Press Trust of India news agency said, citing unnamed police sources.

Local media outlets also said two police officers were injured in the battle, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

Dharua said weapons including four AK-47s and three self-loading rifles were recovered from the rebels in the forest, about 640km from the state capital Bhubaneswar.

India’s Maoist insurgency began in the 1960s, inspired by former Chinese president Mao Zedong (鄧小平), and has cost thousands of lives.

The rebels, described by former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh as India’s most serious internal security threat, say they are fighting authorities for land, jobs and other rights for poor tribal groups.

The rebels operate in at least 20 Indian states but are most active in the forested and resource-rich areas of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

They draw recruits from tribal communities whose members are often desperately poor and living in underdeveloped areas neglected by successive governments.

The remote forests of Malkangiri district are a major transit point for rebels because they border Maoist-strongholds in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, the Hindu newspaper said yesterday.