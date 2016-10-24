Agencies

HAITI

Scores flee in prison break

At least 172 inmates escaped a prison near Port-au-Prince during an armed mutiny, killing one guard and many escaping with police weapons, local media reported. Arcahaie prison manager Heurtelou Paul Colson on Saturday said a guard was shot dead and two other police officers were wounded. One prisoner climbed over a wall and fell to his death, while two other detainees were wounded and in hospital. Authorities said Yvener Carelus, who was serving time for kidnapping, was the mastermind behind the escape. He was arrested. Human rights activist Pierre Esperance said the prison housed “a lot of big-name prisoners, major criminals sentenced for theft, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, etc.” Authorities have launched a manhunt for the escapees, with police checking all roads near the prison, and increased security at other prisons.

UNITED STATES

Baby, not kidney stones

Abdominal pain on Tuesday sent Georgia resident Stephanie Jaegers to the hospital. She told her husband, Michael, she believed it was due to kidney stones. When they arrived at the hospital in Stockbridge doctors asked if she might be pregnant. She said no and doctors began preparing her for X-rays. However, after some observations, they began preparing her for an ultrasound instead. Michael Jaegers said doctors told him his wife was pregnant — 38 weeks to be exact. He said there are no words to describe being told you are having a baby — in 30 minutes. At 3:50am on Wednesday, Shaun Jude Jaegers was born, weighing 3.26kg and measuring 48cm.

UNITED STATES

Comedian attacks hackers

Comedian Leslie Jones weighed in on cybersecurity in a commentary on Saturday Night Live, saying cybercriminals could put their talents to far better use than hacking celebrities. Jones, whose own Web site was hacked in August, offered her perspective during her recurring gig as a contributor to the show’s “Weekend Update” news segment. “I am very comfortable with who I am. I am an open book,” Jones said, adding “I keep my porn in a folder labeled porn. If you wanna see Leslie Jones naked, just ask.” Jones scolded hackers by saying: “If you want to hurt anybody these days, you’re going to have to do way more than leak their news or call them names. You can’t embarrass me more than I have embarrassed myself. At a certain point you got to stop being embarrassed and just start being you, and I have been me for 49 years. Because the only person who can hack me is me. My firewall is a crazy-ass bitch with a shovel.”

COLOMBIA

Warplane triggers incident

Avianca airline on Saturday briefly suspended flights to and from Venezuela after a Venezuelan fighter jet caused a diplomatic incident by approaching one of its planes, the company said. The fighter briefly approached the airliner flying from Madrid to Bogota on Friday, prompting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to order an investigation. However, President Juan Manuel Santos early on Saturday downplayed the incident. “The ministers have spoken and cleared it all up, everything is normal,” he said. “There’s no need to worry.” On the Venezuelan side, lawmaker Diosdado Cabello later called it a “regrettable misunderstanding.” “It was nothing planned against Avianca in any way at all. It will be taken care of,” said Cabello, who is also the No. 2 person in Maduro’s administration.