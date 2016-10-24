British police given additional time to question suspect

AFP, LONDON

British police on Saturday were granted six more days to question a 19-year-old man arrested after a suspicious item was found on a London Underground train.

Counterterror detectives also found a device they described as “not viable” at an address in southwest England and security was stepped up on the Tube network in a bid to reassure the public.

The first item, found on Thursday on a train at North Greenwich station, which serves the O2 entertainment complex in southeast London, was still being examined Saturday. A controlled explosion was carried out on the item.

The 19-year-old on Friday was arrested by armed police in London. An electric stun gun was used during the arrest on a busy shopping street, but no shots were fired.

The man remains in custody for questioning on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorism acts.

Detectives have been “working tirelessly since the item was found to follow up all potential leads,” police said in a statement.

“Officers are keeping an open mind regarding any possible motive. They are not looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation at this stage,” the statement said.

“The public will see more officers, including armed police, in and around transport hubs to provide reassurance around public safety,” the statement said.

On Saturday, counterterror officers attended an address in Newton Abbott, about 270km southwest of London, as part of the inquiry and “found an item they deemed suspicious,” Scotland Yard police headquarters said.

Those officers evacuated the address and erected a 200m cordon around it, but the item was later declared “not viable.”