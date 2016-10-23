World New Quick Take

Agencies

CHINA

Haima prompts evacuation

More than 50,000 people in the nation’s south were evacuated in the path of Typhoon Haima, which killed at least 13 people in the Philippines before moving northward. No deaths had been reported yesterday from the storm in China. Local authorities and state media said residents in the cities of Shanwei and Shantou in Guangdong Province were forced to move to safer ground as the storm hit on Friday.

RUSSIA

Helicopter crash kills 19

At least 19 people were killed when a helicopter crashed in northwestern Siberia, the Investigative Committee said yesterday. Investigators said in a statement that an Mi-8 helicopter carrying 22 people had crashed on Friday night outside the city of Novy Urengoy and that “19 people have died from multiple injuries at the scene, according to preliminary data.” The helicopter was flying from the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk to the town of Urengoy in Yamalo-Nenetsky when it crashed on Friday between 2pm and 3pm GMT, investigators said. Emergency workers were dispatched to the scene and pulled three people from the wreckage, the ministry said. The Investigative Committee said that the crash could have been caused by a violation of flight safety regulations, a mechanical problem or difficult weather conditions.

CAMEROON

Derailment claims 55 lives

Fifty-five people were killed and almost 600 injured when a packed passenger train derailed on Friday, leaving debris strewn across nearby tracks as carriages swung off the rails. The train, traveling from the capital, Yaounde, to the economic hub of Douala, was crammed with people due to road traffic disruption between the two cities and came off the tracks just before reaching the central city of Eseka, Minister of Transportation Edgar Alain Mebe Ngo’o said. The minister, via state broadcaster CRTV, said 55 people had been confirmed dead, while 575 were injured in the incident, updating an earlier toll. “The cause of the accident is not yet clear,” he said.

UNITED STATES

N Korea ‘illegitimate’: Kerry

Secretary of State John Kerry on Friday described North Korea’s government as “an illegal and illegitimate regime.” Kerry used the unusually tough language as he met Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah and credited the Gulf nation for its efforts in countering the North’s proliferation activities. Kerry said Kuwait has “recently taken steps to curb flights and to make sure that revenue from workers are not sustaining an illegal and illegitimate regime in North Korea.” State Department spokesman John Kirby said later that Kerry’s comments did not signal a policy change.

UNITED STATES

City sued in doughnut case

A Florida man arrested last year after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth is suing the city of Orlando and a drug-testing kit company. The Orlando Sentinel reported that Daniel Rushing filed a lawsuit last week, claiming negligence by the city and the kit’s manufacturer. Rushing was arrested on drug charges in December last year when Orlando police officers spotted four tiny flakes of glaze on his floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine. Rushing told officers it was likely sugar from Krispy Kreme doughnuts he had eaten, but two roadside drug tests were positive for the illegal substance. A state crime lab test cleared Rushing several weeks later and charges were dropped.