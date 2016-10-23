Trump to make ‘closing arguments’ of his campaign

AFP, CLEVELAND, Ohio

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump was yesterday scheduled to lay out plans for the first 100 days of his presidency, in what his campaign called his “closing arguments” in one of the most bitter election campaigns in US history.

This year’s election cycle pitting Trump against Democratic US presidential Hillary Rodham Clinton has turned increasingly toxic, with Trump fueling wild conspiracy theories about vote “rigging” and Clinton warning that the provocative billionaire was straying into authoritarianism.

Clinton on Friday said that Trump is a threat to US democracy for not pledging to honor results of the Nov. 8 presidential election, as the rivals battled for supremacy in battleground US states.

“We know the difference between leadership and dictatorship, and the peaceful transition of power is one of the things that sets us apart,” Clinton told a rally in Cleveland, Ohio, one of the key swing states up for grabs in the election. “Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy.”

Her comments marked a stern rebuke to Trump’s bombshell suggestion during their third and final presidential debate that he might decide not to recognize the election result — a surprising rejection of political norms.

Trump, 70, then told a rally crowd that he could launch a legal challenge if Clinton prevails.

His remarks follow weeks of Trump warning about the likelihood of a “rigged” election including massive voter fraud, despite members of his own party disavowing the comments and Trump drawing condemnation from US President Barack Obama.

Although there have been isolated allegations of voter fraud, controversy over the tight 2000 vote and rampant gerrymandering, US elections are generally regarded as free and fair.

Invigorated by both her commanding poll numbers and Trump’s eyebrow-raising declarations, the candidate vying to become the first US female president was in Ohio aiming to block Trump’s efforts to claim the blue-collar heartland state.

Trump, well aware that no Republican has ever won the White House without winning Ohio, campaigned in the Buckeye State on Thursday.

He is due to head back to the state on Saturday, with Republican US vice presidential nominee Mike Pence.

On Friday, the Manhattan real-estate mogul hosted rallies in the battlegrounds of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“Eighteen days. You’re going to look back at this election and say this is by far the most important vote you’ve ever cast for anyone at any time,” Trump told a crowd in Fletcher, North Carolina.

He was yesterday scheduled to make a key speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, site of Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, one of the most famous speeches in US history, delivered during the US Civil War in an effort to help unite the country.

“The Donald Trump campaign is a movement unlike anything we’ve seen in our country’s history. Tomorrow’s speech will set the tone for the closing arguments of this election,” Trump’s national policy director Stephen Miller said in a statement.

“Mr Trump is the change agent our country needs and he will speak to every American tomorrow about his positive vision to restore our economy, give government back to the people and outline the immediate steps he will take in the first 100 days to make America great again,” he added.