US independent calls for ‘conservative movement’

AP, SALT LAKE CITY, Utah

Two months after he jumped into the presidential race as a political unknown, independent US candidate Evan McMullin is surging in Utah polls and drawing large crowds of Republican-leaning voters fed up with Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s crudeness and antics.

The Republican stronghold of Utah is suddenly a toss-up state amid widespread rejection of Trump, with polls showing McMullin closing in on the Republican nominee and Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton. It means that Utah might do what seemed unthinkable: Elect a non-Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1964.

McMullin’s stunning ascent into relevancy has everyone asking: Who is this guy?

The 40-year-old recounted his life story to several hundred people at a rally on Friday night in a suburb of Salt Lake City, Utah, saying that he was a complete unknown three short months ago.

“We weren’t famous before we started so we’ve got a lot of explaining to do,” he said.

Born in Provo, Utah — the heartland of Mormon country — McMullin spent his childhood in a rural area of Washington outside Seattle. He did a two-year Mormon mission in Brazil and then returned to Utah to earn a degree in international law and diplomacy at the Mormon church-owned Brigham Young University.

He spent 11 years in the CIA doing counterterrorism work before leaving the agency to get a master’s in business administration from the Wharton School of Business and have a brief stint in investment banking. He later became a national security adviser for the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs.

He was working as the chief policy director for US House Republicans as he watched with amazement as Trump won the party’s nomination and no other conservative jumped in the race. By late summer, he realized he would have to run to give conservative voters an alternative to Trump and Clinton.

McMullin said a vote for him would not only help him win Utah — it would launch a compassionate conservative movement that would change the political discussion around the US, adding that the movement would be open to people of all races and religions.

“No matter what happens on Nov. 8, if we can send a strong message from Utah and the broader Mountain West, it will change the discussion in Washington and across this country,” he said. “The nation is watching what we do here.”

He told the crowd that Trump is unlikely to win because of the billionaire’s deep flaws, antics and myriad missteps throughout the campaign.

McMullin drew loud applause when he said, “A real conservative, when they see somebody else being attacked for their religion or because of their race, a real conservative would stand up and protect other people.”