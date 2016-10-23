Oft-stolen artwork restored

AFP, GHENT, Belgium

A painstaking restoration of a 15th-century Flemish masterpiece is revealing the long-lost detail and splendor that helped make the altarpiece one of the world’s most stolen artworks.

The Adoration of the Mystic Lamb by the Van Eyck brothers was unveiled 600 years ago at Saint Bavo’s Cathedral in Ghent, but since then its full glory has dimmed after being split into pieces, seized by Napoleon, then the Nazis and nabbed by thieves.

“You could say it is like the rediscovery of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel after its restoration,” Marie Postec of Belgium’s Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage told reporters.

“The original was hidden by layers of dirt and alterations, the colors had completely faded. Today, the same thing is happening here, and we have the chance to witness its rebirth,” Postec said.

The giant altarpiece, which measures 4.4m by 3.4m, is attributed to Hubert van Eyck and his better-known brother Jan, and was completed in 1432 when Ghent in modern-day northern Belgium was the wealthy powerhouse of the European wool cloth trade.

A lamb depicted on the lower central internal panel represents Jesus and also refers to the emblem of the wool merchants guild which played a hugely important role in the city.

Returning a restored Mystic Lamb to St Bavo’s Cathedral is nearly the end of the story, but there is — literally — one piece still missing.

In 1934, thieves stole two of the work’s 12 panels. One was recovered, but the other, that of The Just Judges, remains unaccounted for to this day.

That capped an incredible history of upheaval for the artwork that began in the Reformation, when it was hauled up the cathedral tower to protect it from attacking Protestants.

Two centuries later, panels that had been seized by the French were returned to the church by the Duke of Wellington after his victory at Waterloo against Napoleon.

Then in World War II the altarpiece was sent to the Vatican for protection, but again ended up in France and was seized by the Nazis, who hid the panels in an Austrian salt mine. The US army eventually retrieved them.

The complex work includes hinged panels that can be opened and closed to offer two very different views. At the heart, or interior, of the work, there are three vibrant scenes, each one made up of four painted panels. The two outer scenes can be closed, meeting in the middle to cover up the central scene. On the reverse, or exterior, these panels are painted with more somber imagery.

Begun in 2012, restoration work has so far been completed on the exterior panels, which visitors saw most often as the altarpiece would have been kept closed, except for major holy days and festivals.

In relatively muted tones — compared with the splendor and richness of the interior — they show the Annunciation, John the Baptist, the patron saint of Ghent — and wealthy merchant and church warden Joos Vidjt and his wife, Lysbette, who donated the work to the cathedral.

Even these external panels show newfound life after the removal of a yellowish sheen which had drained the colors of their vibrancy.

The painting is complex, densely detailed and full of symbols relating to passages in the Bible and daily life at a time when Ghent was ruled by the Dukes of Burgundy, whose court was among the most flamboyant and refined in late medieval Europe.