Agencies

COSTA RICA

Bus crash kills 12 people

A bus plunged off a steep road in a mountainous area north of the capital on Thursday, killing 12 people and injuring another 12, rescue officials said. The 31 passengers on the bus were retired staff members of the National University on their way to a reserve to carry out social work, the institution’s rector said. “It looks like the bus’ brakes failed,” Esteban Gonzalez, the son of one of the survivors, told a TV network. The accident occurred near Cinchona, a village about 25km north of the capital San Jose, on a road winding between two volcanoes.

UNITED STATES

Woman charged with murder

A woman has been charged in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found nearly 30 years ago in Kansas City. The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office on Thursday said in a statement that 48-year-old Carolyn Heckert is charged with first-degree murder in the December 1989 death of Sarah DeLeon, who was found stabbed to death along some railroad tracks. Heckert is being held on a US$1 million bond following her arrest on Wednesday in Smithville, Missouri, which is about 30km east of Kansas City. Police have said new DNA collection and testing technology prompted investigators to reopen the DeLeon case in July 2014.

UNITED STATES

Toddler chokes on octopus

A southern Kansas man who admitted to endangering a child after his girlfriend’s two-year-old son ended up with a small octopus lodged in his throat on Thursday was sentenced to two years of probation. Matthew Gallagher, 37, also received a suspended one-year jail term after pleading guilty to a reduced count of child endangerment, as well as charges of battery and interference with law enforcement. All are misdemeanors. The boy’s 21-year-old mother told investigators she returned to her Wichita home from work on April 5 to find Gallagher performing CPR on her son, whom court records identified only as “C.F.” The boy later vomited at a hospital and medical staff suctioned an octopus from his airway. Wichita police detective Kevin Brown wrote in an affidavit that Gallagher initially told him he had fed the boy chicken for dinner, while Gallagher dined on sushi and small octopuses. Gallagher later admitted to Brown that he had fed octopus to the boy. Gallagher was originally charged with aggravated child endangerment, which alleged he “unlawfully and recklessly” caused or allowed a situation that put the boy’s “life, body or health” at risk.

CHINA

Haima churns toward China

Typhoon Haima churned toward southern China yesterday after smashing into the northern Philippines with ferocious wind and rain, triggering flooding, landslides and power outages, and killing at least 13 people. China suspended rail services in several provinces in the south, where the typhoon was expected to make landfall in the afternoon. In Shenzhen, authorities ordered schools, markets and factories to close, halted public transportation and evacuated some areas. Hong Kong hunkered down as Haima lashed the financial hub with rain and wind gusts of up to 109kph. Schools and offices were shut, trading on the stock market suspended and commuter ferry services halted after the third most serious storm signal was signaled, leaving an eerie calm in the streets of the normally bustling territory.