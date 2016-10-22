Duterte sows foreign policy confusion

AFP, MANILA

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s shock “separation” from the US has thrown Philippine foreign policy into confusion, with the Americans saying they are baffled and some of his top aides contradicting him.

The firebrand leader rarely lets a day pass without taunting or abusing the US, but his latest comments, made on Thursday during a state visit to Beijing, were the strongest signal he wants to torpedo a 70-year alliance in favor of China and Russia.

“I announce my separation from the United States,” Duterte said as he paused to soak up the applause from hundreds of Chinese businessmen in the audience. “I’ve realigned myself in your ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world: China, Philippines and Russia. It’s the only way.”

Until Duterte took office on June 30, the Philippines had been one of the US’ most important and loyal allies in Asia, and a key to US President Barack Obama’s “pivot” to the region.

The Philippines had also been a bastion of democracy — albeit a chaotic and corrupt one — in Southeast Asia since shedding the dictatorship of former president Ferdinand Marcos in 1986.

However, Duterte, who describes himself as a socialist and has close links with communists still waging a rebellion in the Philippines, has revealed a deep dislike of the US.

He has repeatedly branded Obama a “son of a whore,” and called on his countrymen to remember crimes committed by Americans when the Philippines was a colony of the US from 1898 to 1946.

Ignoring the thousands of US lives that were lost to liberate the Philippines from Japan during World War II, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid, Duterte has also told Filipinos that the US had done nothing for them.

He has said there will be no more joint US-Philippine patrols in the South China Sea, nor will there be any further joint military exercises with the US that see thousands of troops pass through the Philippines each year.

Duterte’s tirades are causing confusion in Washington, where officials have repeatedly said the Philippine government has not made any of his words official policy.

“I just want to say that obviously we’re aware of this rhetoric,” US Department of State spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday. “And we still hold that it is inexplicably at odds with the very close relationship that we have with the Filipino people, as well as the government there, on many different levels, not just from a security perspective.”

Kirby said the US government would seek an explanation on the “separation” remarks.

“It’s not clear to us exactly what that means in all its ramifications,” he said.

Kirby indicated Asian governments were also growing increasingly nervous about Duterte, who has been fiercely criticized in the West for a war on crime in which thousands of people have been killed.

“It isn’t just the United States who is baffled by this rhetoric. We have heard from many of our friends and partners in the region who are likewise confused about where this is going,” he said.

A frequent pattern following Duterte’s explosive remarks against the US, the crime war and other hot-button issues has been for his aides or Cabinet ministers to try to downplay, clarify or otherwise interpret them.