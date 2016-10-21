Glitch, safe mode delay Juno space probe’s approach

AFP, WASHINGTON

Officials in charge of NASA’s Juno space probe orbiting Jupiter on Wednesday said they delayed a crucial maneuver last weekend because of a main engine malfunction.

In addition, the ship’s computer systems automatically went into safety mode early on Wednesday. Unrelated to the main engine, the switchover was due to a malfunction of two helium valves in the fuel pressurization system.

However, officials sought to downplay any serious concerns.

They said that safety mode turns off instruments and some non-critical spacecraft components, and confirmed the spacecraft was pointed toward the sun so solar arrays power up.

“At the time safe mode was entered, the spacecraft was more than 13 hours from its closest approach to Jupiter,” said Rick Nybakken, Juno project manager from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

“We were still quite a ways from the planet’s more intense radiation belts and magnetic fields. The spacecraft is healthy and we are working our standard recovery procedure,” he said.

Weighing 3.6 tonnes, Juno is to swing within 4,200km of the solar system’s largest planet, the closest any spacecraft has passed.

The next close flyby is scheduled for Dec. 11, with science instruments activated.

Juno first swept close to Jupiter when it entered orbit around the planet in July after a nearly five-year voyage to help study the solar system’s origins.

The probe will be examining Jupiter’s many layers to measure their composition, magnetic field and other properties.

Scientists hope to learn the source of the planet’s fierce winds and whether Jupiter is made entirely of gas or has a solid core.

Over at Mars, an experimental lander that was supposed to touch down on the red planet on Wednesday lost contact with ground controllers at the European Space Agency.

The mother ship successfully slipped into orbit around Mars and will study the atmosphere, but the fate of the lander was still unknown.

Additional reporting by AP