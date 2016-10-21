Indonesian police shoot man wielding machetes

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesian police shot and wounded a man carrying knives, suspected pipe bombs and a symbol of the Islamic State (IS) group after he launched a daylight assault on officers near Jakarta yesterday, an official said.

The man was shot three times as he stabbed at officers on a busy intersection in Tangerang, a satellite city outside the capital, Jakarta, police spokesman Awi Setiyono told reporters.

Setiyono said the perpetrator threw two suspected pipe bombs at the officers, but neither detonated, and displayed a symbol of the Islamic State group on a nearby traffic pole during the attack.

“A man suddenly stuck an IS logo sticker on a traffic police post, took a machete from his bag and blindly attacked our personnel,” Jakarta police spokesman Awi Setiyono told reporters.

TURBAN

The attacker — believed to be a member of a local extremist group — was also carrying a turban, along with knives and the suspected bombs, Setiyono said.

Three officers were injured and taken to hospital, while the attacker was also taken for medical treatment under police guard.

Police have often been the target of attacks in Indonesia, a country that has long struggled with Muslim militancy.

JANUARY ATTACK

In January, police officers were targeted by gunmen and suicide bombers at a traffic post in central Jakarta. The Islamic State-claimed attack left four civilians and four militants dead, and injured several police officers.

Police and military personnel have also been killed in clashes with militants in a remote part of Sulawesi, where for years a ragtag militant group has been waging a conflict against security forces from their jungle hideout.

Indonesia suffered significant attacks in the 2000s including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed more than 200 people, mostly foreign tourists.

A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks, but the Islamic State has proved a potent new rallying cry for Indonesia’s radicals, stoking fears that militants fighting with the group could seek to organize attacks at home.