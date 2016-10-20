Agencies

COLOMBIA

Peace deal still possible

Representatives from Colombia’s right-wing opposition could meet with leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) to discuss potential changes to a peace accord signed by the guerrillas and the government, opposition leader Alvaro Uribe said on Tuesday. Uribe had previously said his group would not meet with the rebels, who signed a peace deal with the government last month to end 52 years of war. Colombians rejected the accord with the FARC in a surprise plebiscite result this month. Uribe spearheaded the “No” campaign. “We think that at this time, in the interest of a national deal, spokespeople from ‘No’ could at some point speak with the FARC,” Uribe said. President Juan Manuel Santos, who has staked his legacy on a successful deal, has been meeting with opponents in a bid to salvage the accord. In a televised speech on Tuesday, Santos said talks were advancing and he would continue to hear opposition proposals until today before discussing them with the FARC.

UNITED STATES

Taiwanese dies in crash

A 72-year-old Taiwanese woman who was visiting the US on vacation has died from injuries she suffered in a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 50 near Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The state highway patrol has identified the victim of Sunday’s fatal crash as Tseng Pao-yi. She was a passenger in the back seat of a westbound Nissan Altima that her husband was driving when it crossed over the shoulder of the right side of the highway and hit a tree north of Glenbrook near the Douglas County line. The couple’s daughter was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Barton Memorial Hospital. The driver, Tseng Jiann-juh, was not seriously injured. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt. It is not yet clear if the others were. Troopers said impairment is not suspected, but the crash remains under investigation.

UNITED STATES

Biden urges cancer research

Vice President Joe Biden headed to Boston yesterday to talk about the White House’s push to find a cure for cancer. Biden was to speak about the so-called “Cancer Moonshot” initiative at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate. President Barack Obama announced the initiative in his final State of the Union address in January. He has created a task force comprised of the heads of at least a dozen federal departments and agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services. The task force aims to double the rate of progress in cancer research and treatment, accomplishing what could be achieved in 10 years in five.

UNITED STATES

Send in the frowns

This year’s nationwide creepy clown craze has become a nightmare before Halloween for actual, working clowns. They say their bookings at parties and other events have dropped sharply, even after many of the social media-fueled scary clown sightings have turned out to be hoaxes. Some professional clowns fear going out with their greasepaint makeup and red noses would make them a target of police, or even marauding mobs who take to the streets on so-called “clown hunts.” The World Clown Association, comprised of more than 2,000 members in 30 countries, has been flooded with calls from scared performers. It has been sending out tips for how professional clowns can stay safe.