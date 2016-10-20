Royal defamation cases surge after Thai king’s death

Reuters, BANGKOK

Thai police are investigating 12 new complaints of royal defamation found on social media lodged since the death of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Thursday last week, a sharp rise amid intensifying scrutiny of anything deemed offensive to the monarchy.

The death of the king, who was 88, after seven decades on the throne has plunged the Southeast Asian country into mourning and heightened sensitivity about the monarchy.

King Bhumibol was seen as a stabilizing figure in a country often racked by political turmoil.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has moved quickly to quash any uncertainty around the royal succession, saying Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn would ascend the throne after a period of mourning that he had requested.

Insulting the monarch, the regent or the heir, known as lese majeste, is a crime in Thailand that carries a jail sentence of up to 15 years for each case.

Police spokesman Kitsana Pattanacharoen said there had been 12 lese majeste cases since Thursday, with arrest warrants issued for eight suspects and four already in police custody.

“Their crime was posting messages or pictures which insulted the monarchy on social media,” he told reporters.

There were 70 cases in the two-and-a-half years from a May 2014 coup up to Thursday, said Weerawat Somnuek, a researcher at Thai legal monitoring group iLaw.

“Twelve cases in a week is a lot,” Weerawat told reporters.

The stepped-up prosecutions come at a time of deep grief among Thais, who have for decades seen the late king as a unifying father figure.

People are dressing in black around the country, and have been streaming to Bangkok’s gilded Grand Palace to pay their respects to the late king, who is lying there.

No date has been set for a royal cremation, but it is expected to take place in about a year.

The Thai stock market, which fell sharply last week as investors worried about stability has been stable this week.

However, some grief-stricken people have been quick to anger.

In some cases, violence has erupted against individuals deemed disrespectful, while similar anger has erupted online against people whose posts have been seen as inappropriate.

Thailand’s main mobile telecoms have, at the government’s request, asked customers to report Web sites and social media posts deemed inappropriate or insulting.

The government also asked Internet service providers to monitor content and inform platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to block offensive content.

Failure to do so would be considered a crime, the government said.

The junta has sought to reassure the public that a road map to the restoration of democracy, which promises a general election next year, remains on course and there is no uncertainty around royal succession.

Prayuth told reporters after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the road map was unchanged and the succession would happen after a period of mourning.

“There are a lot of preparations needed to be made before succession,” junta spokesman Colonel Winthai Suvaree told reporters.

Winthai said an estimate the prime minister gave on Tuesday of seven to 15 days was meant only to convey a passage of time and was not to be taken literally.

“The length of time he mentioned were just a turn of phrase and not exact figures,” Winthai said.

The formal procedure for the prince becoming king involves the Cabinet informing the president of the legislature. The assembly then invites the prince to ascend the throne.