Melania Trump shrugs off husband’s way with women

AFP, WASHINGTON

Despite a flurry of sexual assault accusations against Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and recordings of him boasting that he uses his fame to grope and kiss women, his wife, Melania Trump, on Monday shrugged off her husband’s “boy talk” in an interview with CNN.

Just as her billionaire husband has, the Slovenian-born ex-model slammed the media for unfair treatment of Trump, who has recently lost ground in the polls to his Democratic rival, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Melania Trump turned the blame on the host of the show that aired the tape of the Republican candidate boasting that as a star he can grab women “by the pussy.”

“I said to my husband that, you know, the language is inappropriate, it’s not acceptable,” Melania Trump said in the sit-down interview. “I was surprised because that is not the man that I know.”

“I wonder if they even knew that the mic was on because they were kind of boy talk and he was led on, like, egged on from the host to say dirty and bad stuff,” she said.

She said that she had never heard her husband use such vulgarity.

“I don’t know that person that would talk that way and that he would say that kind of stuff,” she said, before writing if off as “boy talk.”

“The boys, the way they talk when they grow up and they want to sometimes show each other, oh, this and that and talking about the girls,” she went on. “But yes, I was surprised of course.”

Trump’s wife seemed to echo some of his claim that there is a conspiracy out to derail his campaign.

“I was not surprised that the tape came out,” she said. “Why after so many years? Why three weeks before the election?”

“It was the media. It was NBC. It was Access Hollywood,” she said.

Melania Trump said the “left-wing media” was “bashing him because they want to influence American people how to vote. And they’re influencing in the wrong way.”

She voiced dismay when told that most Americans believe the Republican presidential candidate has made unsolicited and unwanted passes at women.

“My husband is kind, and he’s a gentleman. And he would never do that,” she said.

“Everything was organized and put together to hurt him, to hurt his candidacy,” she said.