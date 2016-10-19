At least 22 dead after two fires in India

AFP, NEW DELHI

At least 22 people have been killed in two separate fires in India, most of them patients who were trapped in the intensive care unit of a major hospital, officials said yesterday.

More than 40 critically ill patients were in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in the eastern state of Odisha when the fire broke out on Monday night, apparently after an electrical short circuit.

Authorities said 20 people had died in the blaze, mostly from smoke inhalation.

More than 100 patients were rescued by firefighters, who smashed windows to get them out of the burning building.

“Some patients were evacuated by breaking a window on the first floor and then they were lowered to the ground floor. And some of them were evacuated through the adjoining operation theater, which was empty at that time,” Odisha Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Arti Ahuja said.

“There are about 106 people who are [now] in different private and government hospitals,” she told the NDTV news channel.

Two more people died early yesterday morning when a high-rise luxury apartment block in the western city of Mumbai caught fire.

Firefighters said 11 people had to be rescued from the blaze and two died of asphyxiation after they became trapped in the stairwell. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Such disasters are relatively common in India, partly because of poor safety standards.

In 2011, more than 90 patients were killed at a private hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata when a fire raged through the facility, trapping dozens inside the building. Most died from inhaling toxic gases.

Ahuja said the hospital in Odisha had been sealed off and a detailed investigation would be carried out to establish the cause of the disaster.

Local TV stations showed images of firefighters wearing masks smashing glass panes to enter the building.

Sharat Kumar Sahu, a police officer at the site of the blaze, told reporters that the fire started in the dialysis ward in the four-story building and quickly spread to the intensive care unit.

Sahu said more than 100 firefighters had battled the blaze for about five hours until it was brought under control.

Most of the critical patients were on ventilators and died in the blaze, he said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik yesterday said that he had visited the evacuated patients at hospitals and ordered an investigation into what he called a “tragic incident.”