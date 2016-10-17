Agencies

SPAIN

Anti-trade pacts rally held

Several hundred people have protested in Madrid against the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, a major free trade deal between the US and the EU. The protesters on Saturday also urged officials not to approve the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, a smaller trade agreement between Canada and the EU, and the Trade in Services Agreement, which involves the EU. Protesters carried signs claiming the deals would impoverish locals, chanting “They are not treaties, they are coups d’etat” and “We are people, not merchandise.” Some wore huge yellow foam chains around their necks to signify enslavement, while others dressed up as tycoons.

UNITED STATES

Trump wants drug tests

Escalating his criticism of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s debate performances, Republican rival Donald Trump came to a state battling a drug epidemic and on Saturday suggested without any evidence that his opponent had been on drugs during their second debate. “I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate,” Trump told a crowd of thousands gathered in the parking lot of a Toyota dealership on a chilly afternoon. “We should take a drug test prior, because I don’t know what’s going on with her. But at the beginning of her last debate — she was all pumped up at the beginning, and at the end it was like, ‘Oh, take me down.’ She could barely reach her car,” he said. The Clinton campaign referred reporters to a statement by campaign manager Robby Mook that was put out earlier in the day in response to Trump’s allegations of a “rigged” election. “Campaigns should be hard fought and elections hard won, but what is fundamental about the American electoral system is that it is free, fair and open to the people,” Mook wrote.

GERMANY

Suspect spoke to IS contact

A Syrian refugee arrested on suspicion of planning a major attack in Berlin spoke to a member of the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria by telephone about a possible target a day before police discovered explosives in his apartment, Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday. Jaber Albakr was detained on Monday last week, two days after police discovered about 1.5kg of explosives in his apartment. He was found dead in prison two days later. Authorities said he had committed suicide. The paper cited investigation sources as saying US intelligence had provided a tip-off about Albakr after tapping several phone calls between him and the IS member. During the calls, 22-year-old Albakr spoke about his attack plans, the paper said. In a call on Oct. 7, Albakr told his contact that 2kg of explosives were ready and he named a possible target, saying a “big airport in Berlin” was “better than trains,” the paper said. It said prosecutors investigating the case assumed that Albakr wanted to make a suicide-bomb vest.

SYRIA

Rebels claim Dabiq

Turkish-backed opposition forces captured the town of Dabiq from IS fighters yesterday morning. A commander of the opposition Hamza Brigade said IS fighters put up “minimal” resistance before withdrawing in the direction of al-Bab to the south. About 2,000 opposition fighters pushed into Dabiq with tank and artillery support from the Turkish Army, he said. IS propaganda had boasted of the fight for the town, citing Islamic lore that it would be the scene of a major battle between crusaders and army of the Muslim caliphate that would herald Doomsday.