Agencies

CANADA

Minister dies in plane crash

Former Alberta premier and long-time-federal minister Jim Prentice and three others died in an airplane crash in southern British Columbia. The Conservative Party of Canada on Friday confirmed his death. He was 60. Prentice was among former prime minister Stephen Harper’s most trusted Cabinet ministers. He served as the minister for industry, minister of the environment and minister of Indian and northern affairs. He left federal politics for provincial politics and became premier of Alberta in 2014. Prentice, a moderate conservative who voted for same-sex marriage before many of his Conservative colleagues, was widely respected. A team of investigators from the board was on its way to the scene of the crash near Kelowna, British Columbia. Transportation Safety Board spokesman Bill Yearwood said a Cessna Citation aircraft with four people on board went down at about 10:30pm on Thursday after taking off from Kelowna on a flight to Springbank, outside Calgary.

UNITED STATES

Kansas militia accused

Three members of a Kansas militia group are accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex that’s home to Somalian immigrants in the western Kansas meatpacking town of Garden City. Prosecutors said the thwarted attack was planned for the day after the November election. A complaint unsealed on Friday charges 49-year-old Curtis Wayne Allen, 47-year-old Patrick Eugene Stein and 49-year-old Gavin Wayne Wright with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. The complaint said they are members of a small militia group that calls itself “the Crusaders.” Members espouse sovereign citizen, anti-government, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant extremist beliefs. The complaint alleges group members hoped to inspire other militia groups and “wake people up.”

UNITED STATES

Two charged with IS intent

Two Milwaukee men were charged in federal court on Friday with trying to join the Islamic State (IS) group by traveling through Mexico to Syria. Jason Michael Ludke, 35, is charged with attempting to support a foreign terrorist organization, and Yosvany Padilla-Conde, 30, is charged with aiding and abetting Ludke. Both men face up to 20 years in prison. According to the complaint, Ludke and Padilla-Conde began corresponding on social media with an undercover FBI agent last month and said they planned to travel to Mexico, where they could get passage to Syria and join the Islamic State group in Iraq. The agent received an e-mail on Oct. 1 containing video footage of Padilla-Conde and Ludke with a handmade Islamic State group flag in the background. The agent told Ludke that people in Mexico would be able to get them passports for Arab counties. On Oct. 5 Ludke told the agent that he and Padilla-Conde were in Texas heading toward El Paso. Police captured them later that day.

UNITED STATES

Brothel boss’ house razed

A wildfire fanned by high winds destroyed 22 homes in a wooded area of northern Nevada on Friday, among them a mountain property belonging to the owner of a famous brothel in the state. Dennis Hof, the owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in the Carson City area, said on Twitter that one of his houses was destroyed by the blaze, which fire officials said had scorched 809 hectares in the area of Washoe Valley just south of Reno. Hof, who was profiled along with workers at his legal brothel in the TV series Cathouse on cable channel HBO, posted a photo of the house reduced to rubble.