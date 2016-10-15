Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Ten dead after bus crashes

Ten people were killed and nine injured after their bus caught fire on a highway, officials said yesterday. Twenty people, including the driver, were on the bus when it smashed into the guardrail and caught fire on the Gyeongbu Expressway near the southeastern city of Ulsan on Thursday night, the Ministry of Public Safety and Security said in a release. Ulsan officials said the passengers are retirees of a petrochemical company and their spouses who were returning home from a tour to China. The exact cause of the fire was under investigation, but authorities suspect it started after a ruptured tire caused the bus to hit the guardrail, with the friction from the bus sliding sparking flames, Ulsan officials said. Ulsan officials said the injured were treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

UNITED STATES

Clinton hints at China ‘ring’

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton privately said the US would “ring China with missile defense” if the Chinese government failed to curb North Korea’s nuclear program, a potential hint at how the former secretary of state would act if elected president. Clinton’s remarks were revealed by WikiLeaks in a hack of the Clinton campaign chairman’s personal account. The e-mails include a document excerpting Clinton’s private speech transcripts, which she has refused to release. A section on China features several issues in which Clinton said she confronted the Chinese while leading the Department of State. Clinton said she told Chinese officials that the US might deploy additional ships to the region to contain the North Korean missile threat. If North Korea successfully obtains a ballistic missile, “they could actually reach Hawaii and the west coast theoretically,” Clinton said. “We’re going to ring China with missile defense. We’re going to put more of our fleet in the area,” Clinton said in a 2013 speech.

UNITED STATES

Rahimi pleads not guilty

The Afghan-born American wanted for bomb attacks that rattled New York and New Jersey last month pleaded not guilty from his hospital bed on Thursday to charges of attempted murder. Ahmad Khan Rahimi’s public defender entered a plea of not guilty on state charges that his client attempted to murder five police officers and unlawfully possessed weapons while on the run in New Jersey. Bail was set at US$5.2 million. Rahimi was shown lying in bed in a hospital, where he is being treated after being critically wounded in a shootout with police on Sept. 19 that led to his capture.

VENEZUELA

Assembly rebukes legislator

The opposition majority legislature on Thursday censured a lawmaker from President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist party for throwing a microphone at a colleague during a debate. Legislator Hugbel Roa was speaking against a motion to congratulate newly named Cardinal Baltazar Porras — a stern Maduro critic — when he lost his temper with opposition lawmaker Marco Bozzo, who was in favor. “Shut up, shut up, shut up!” Roa said before throwing the microphone at Bozzo. Bozzo lunged toward him to retaliate, but colleagues intervened to keep the two men apart. The scuffle was just the latest chaos to engulf the National Assembly, of which the opposition took control in January, ending the left’s 17-year monopoly on power. The center-right opposition won a landslide in mid-term elections as voters punished the socialists for a devastating economic crisis.