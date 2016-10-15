Palestinians push for UN membership and demand halt to Israeli settlements

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Palestinians on Thursday said they are sounding out members of the UN Security Council on a new resolution demanding a halt to Israeli settlement building and on prospects for becoming a full member of the UN.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said that he met with about half the 15-member council in the past 10 days and expects to meet the rest in the next week.

He said he would then report back to an Arab ministerial committee which will decide on next steps.

Mansour announced the new Palestinian initiatives ahead of an informal meeting of the UN Security Council yesterday on “Illegal Israeli Settlements: Obstacles to Peace and the Two-State Solution.”

It was organized by five non-permanent council members — Angola, Malaysia, Venezuela, Senegal and Egypt.

The scheduled speakers include representatives from two Israeli human rights groups, Peace Now and B’Tselem, and Americans for Peace Now.

Israeli UN Ambassador Danny Danon harshly criticized the expected participation of the Israeli organizations.

“During this time of year of reflection and prayer for unity amongst our people, it is sad and disappointing that Israeli organizations are providing moral cover for anti-Israel activities at the UN,” Danon said.

Mansour strongly criticized the “dangerous evolution of settlement activities, which is threatening to destroy the two-state solution option.”

Palestinians pushed for the Security Council to adopt a resolution against settlements in February 2011, but it was vetoed by the US. The 14 other Security Council members voted in favor of the resolution, reflecting the wide support for the draft which had more than 100 cosponsors.

Mansour said a new resolution would draw from the 2011 text that would have condemned “illegal” Israeli settlements and demanded an immediate halt to all settlement building.

Mansour said he has not met US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power yet.

“From what has been coming out from Washington, [US] State Department, White House and what has been written in the media ... there is a strong indication that the United States of America should be sympathetic to a resolution on settlements,” Mansour said, “although we don’t know for sure, because they did not tell us exactly what they will do.”

As for the possibility of Palestine becoming the 194th UN member state, the Security Council’s admissions committee approved a report in November 2011 saying there was no consensus among the 15 council nations on the Palestinian application for UN membership. That application is still before the council.

Mansour said Palestinians, whose status at the UN has been upgraded from an observer to an observer state, have support from “more than nine” countries on the council for a new membership bid.

However, the US would almost certainly veto a membership resolution if there is no Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement — and at the moment there is not even a prospect of reviving peace talks.