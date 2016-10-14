Boko Haram frees 21 Chibok girls in exchange

AFP, LAGOS, Nigeria

The militant group Boko Haram released 21 kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls to the Nigerian government following a prisoner swap, an official in the president’s office said yesterday.

The Chibok girls were released as part of a prisoner swap deal struck between Boko Haram, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Nigerian and Swiss governments, official and local sources said.

“It is confirmed that 21 of the missing Chibok girls have been released and are in the custody of the department of state services,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu said in a statement.

“The release of the girls ... is an outcome of negotiations between the administration and the Boko Haram brokered by the International Red Cross and the Swiss government,” Shehu said. “The negotiations will continue.”

The girls were exchanged for four Boko Haram prisoners in Banki, local sources said.

“The girls were brought to Kumshe, which is 15 kilometers from Banki where a military base is stationed, in ICRC vehicles,” a source said. “The four Boko Haram militants were brought to Banki from Maiduguri in a military helicopter from where they were driven to Kumshe in ICRC vehicles.”

From Kumshe, the Chibok girls were taken by helicopter to Maiduguri, the capital of northeast Borno State.

“The 21 girls arrived [in] Banki around 3am, where they found a military helicopter waiting. They were immediately ushered into the helicopter and flown to Maiduguri,” another source said.

The identity of the girls has yet to be confirmed, Bring Back Our Girls campaigner Aisha Yesufu said.

“We cannot confirm anything yet,” Yesufu said.

More than 200 girls were captured from the northeast town of Chibok in April 2014 by Boko Haram militants as part of their fight to establish a fundamentalist Muslim state in the region, drawing global attention to the militant insurgency.