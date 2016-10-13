Berlin may move to eject failed asylum seekers, paper says

Reuters, BERLIN

New draft legislation would make it harder for some refugees and migrants who have been denied asylum in Germany to obtain waivers to stay in the country, the German newspaper Die Welt said yesterday.

It said new legislation drafted by German Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere would establish new rules for deporting refugees who had broken German law and who posed significant dangers.

De Maiziere and other conservative government officials began urging faster repatriation of those whose asylum applications have been denied after a spate of violent attacks in Germany in July, two of which were carried out by Syrian refugees linked to the Islamic State group.

Police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old Syrian man who had been granted temporary asylum in June last year and said he was ready to carry out attacks similar to those in Brussels and Paris.

Intelligence sources on Tuesday said the man had ties to the Islamic State.

The incident has fueled criticism of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and de Maiziere, whose conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have lost support to the far-right Alternative for Germany party over the government’s open-door refugee policy.

As of Aug. 31 there were 210,0209 migrants in Germany who were required to leave, of whom 158,190 had been granted waivers of some kind that allowed them to stay temporarily, Die Welt said, citing the draft legislation.