UN memo casts doubt about abuse

Reuters, UNITED NATIONS, PARIS and DAKAR

A draft UN memo seen by reporters suggests that dozens of allegations of sexual abuse against UN peacekeepers in the Central African Republic have been fabricated by people seeking financial payoffs.

The revelations put the spotlight back on how the world body deals with abuse cases.

In December last year, an independent review panel criticized the UN for mishandling allegations of child sexual abuse by international peacekeepers, who were not under UN command, in the Central African Republic.

The 12,000-strong UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) has been dogged by allegations of sexual abuse since its deployment in April 2014 to curb fighting between the mostly Muslim Seleka rebels and Christian militias known as the Anti-Balaka.

French troops deployed in a separate intervention in the former French colony have also been accused of abuses.

The UN in March expanded its inquiry into new accusations of sexual abuse and exploitation in the country’s Dekoa region.

It told France, Gabon and Burundi that dozens of accusations had been made against their soldiers in MINUSCA.

However, an internal Aug. 24 memo — written by Mercedes Gervill, head of the UN Department of Field Support’s Conduct and Discipline Unit, suggested many accusations were strikingly similar and appeared to be motivated by financial gain.

The memo, citing information from the UN Office of Internal Oversight Services (OIOS), said: “OIOS notes that many of the complaints followed a specific pattern of accusations; many of the complainants’ stories were nearly identical, lacked specific details and fell apart when probed. It appeared as though the complainants had memorized a script.”

The memo said a local charity tasked with referring abuse accusations to the UNICEF had placed complainants on a monthly remuneration scheme, offering a financial incentive for people to present themselves as victims.

The memo appeared to be a draft, as it had not been signed by Gervilla.

“Further, OIOS obtained information indicating that a purported social worker was inciting complainants to make false allegations given the possible economical return. The same person is said to have extorted payments from complainants in exchange for being presented as victims,” Gervilla wrote.

UNICEF spokeswoman Marixie Mercado said it had a long-standing arrangement with a local charity to provide care to children and women who come forward as victims of sexual abuse.

She said cash transfers to those people were a “routine part” of the response to sexual abuse and exploitation.

“UNICEF has no role in determining whether a person coming forward as a victim has in fact been sexually abused or sexually exploited,” she said. “As a first-line responder to these incidents, UNICEF proceeds on the assumption that a person coming forward as a victim is entitled to care and support.”

Mercado said that as part of the response to the accusations of abuses in Dekoa, the charity had provided a one-time payment of US$35 to 106 self-described victims.

The memo, which said the OIOS investigation was close to completion, focused on more than 150 accusations made between March and June this year about events that happened between 2013 and this year involving troops from Burundi and Gabon.

Gervilla estimated that about 50 percent of cases were not supported by any evidence and only 20 percent by substantive evidence. The remaining 30 percent had partial evidence, but lacked corroborating material.