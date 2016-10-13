Afghans mark Ashura after shooting

AFP, KABUL

Grieving worshipers yesterday described desperately trying to shelter their children against a hail of gunfire in Kabul that killed at least 18 people gathering to mark Ashura, one of the most important festivals of the Shiite calendar.

Officials said they were still confirming casualties yesterday as witnesses described gunmen firing “indiscriminately” on men, women and children as they tried to flee.

Late on Tuesday, gunmen entered the Karte Sakhi shrine near Kabul University, sparking a two-hour-long siege as they exchanged fire with Afghan security forces.

The UN yesterday put the death toll at 18, after officials earlier said at least 14 people were killed along with one attacker, and dozens wounded.

One mother, who gave her name as Saleha, told reporters a gunman was “killing everyone.”

She was shot in the leg as she tried to protect her child.

“While I was hugging my little son, I begged him not to kill my child,” she told reporters.

The child survived, but she angrily denounced the Afghan government for failing to protect them.

“The families of the president, CEO Dr Abdullah and other rich ones live abroad. Here, only poor people are killed every day,” she said.

Another witness, Ali Hussain, said attackers wearing military uniforms first shot the police guard at the gate and then entered the shrine, where dozens of worshipers had gathered.

“They indiscriminately shot everyone they faced. They wouldn’t even spare women and children,” said Hussain, who fled through a library back door.

A burial ceremony was planned near the shrine for the victims.

There were conflicting reports about the number of attackers and attacks on Tuesday, with Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqqi yesterday saying there had been two attacks in two different Kabul locations.

“There were two attacks last night in which two terrorists were involved. We are still trying to finalize casualties report,” he said, without providing further details.

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health said at least 44 wounded people were taken to various hospitals in Kabul.

The Taliban said they were not involved and no group has yet officially claimed responsibility for what Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned as a “clear sign of a crime against humanity.”

The threat of attack targeting Shiites was considered particularly serious during Ashura, and many foreign embassies in Kabul had restricted their staff’s movements until the end of the week.

Ashura, marked yesterday, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein — a grandson of the Prophet Mohammed — whose assassination in 680 laid the foundation for the faith practiced by the Shiite Muslim community.

The last attack on Afghanistan’s Shiite minority, on July 23 in Kabul, killed 84 people and left 130 injured. It was claimed by the Islamic State group.