THAILAND

Wearing pink for king

Many people yesterday wore pink for 88-year-old King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a color they believe will help improve the monarch’s health, two days after the palace said he was in an unstable condition. The palace said on Sunday that the king’s health was “not stable,” in a rare public comment on the monarch’s health. Messages shared on social media since the palace statement have urged the public to wear pink, a color which first became important a few years ago when royal astrologers said it was good for the king and would promote well-being.

PAKISTAN

Journalist cannot leave

The government has imposed a travel ban on a leading journalist after he sparked an uproar by reporting that civilian officials had clashed with the military over its covert support for militants. Cyril Almeida, an assistant editor at Dawn, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious English daily, said early yesterday that he had been placed on the “exit control list.” “I am told and have been informed and have been shown evidence that I am on the exit control list,” he tweeted, followed a short time later by “I feel sad tonight. This is my life, my country. What went wrong.” In his report on Friday last week, Almeida said leading civilian officials had warned the powerful army to renounce covert support for proxy fighters or face isolation.

VIETNAM

Blogger arrested

Police have arrested a blogger for anti-state writings which they said distorted the truth, tarnished the nation’s leaders and instigated the public to oppose the government. Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, 37, was accused of conducting propaganda against the state under Article 88 of the Penal Code and taken into custody in south central Khanh Hoa Province on Monday, police said yesterday on their Web site. If convicted, she could be jailed for up to 12 years. Quynh, who blogged under the name Me Nam (Mother Mushroom), has been blogging about the government’s human rights abuses.

JAPAN

Singer dies of brain cancer

The vocalist of electronic duo Boom Boom Satellites has died after a battle with brain cancer, the band said yesterday. Michiyuki Kawashima, 47, passed away early on Sunday, according to the duo’s official Web site. His partner, Masayuki Nakano, a bassist and programmer, hailed his longtime musical partner who had been left paralyzed by repeated operations for brain tumors. “I imagine he is soaring around the world, finally freed from the restrictions of his body,” Nakano said on the Web site. The duo debuted in 1997 with Belgium label R&S, building a firm fan base in Europe and later at home.

SINGAPORE

Raffles renovation planned

The historic Raffles Hotel is to shut for several months for renovations next year. Restoration of the 129-year-old hotel, declared a national monument in 1987, will be done in three phases beginning with the shopping arcade in January, the hotel’s management told a news conference. Work is to start on the main building and lobby in the middle of next year before the hotel shuts completely at the end of the year, with a reopening scheduled for the middle of 2018.

UNITED KINGDOM

Women happier today: poll

Women today are much happier with being female compared with 70 years ago, according to a BBC poll published on Monday, which also showed they are more positive about marriage and happier with their choice of husband. Nearly nine in 10 women surveyed said they would rather be a woman than a man, compared with just over half in 1947. The poll of 1,004 women also showed that 42 percent thought men and women gave up equal amounts of freedom in marriage. Only a quarter of men and women who took part in a survey in 1951 thought the same. Eighty-seven percent of respondents said they would marry the same partner if they had their time again, compared with 77 percent of women and men asked the same question in a Gallup poll of both sexes in 1949. The biggest worriers were women aged 25 to 34, with top concerns including their health and the health of their families, not having enough money in old age and making ends meet.