Israel shuts West Bank and Gaza for Yom Kippur holiday

AFP, JERUSALEM

Israeli authorities have barred Palestinians from entering the country from the occupied West Bank or the Gaza Strip ahead of the Jewish Yom Kippur holiday that began yesterday evening, the army said.

Such closures are often put in place for major Jewish holidays, but Israeli security forces are on especially high alert following a Palestinian gun attack in Jerusalem on Sunday that killed two people.

Thousands of Jews visit the Western Wall in east Jerusalem’s Old City during Yom Kippur, or Day of Atonement, which ends this evening.

The closure applies only to Palestinians and not the about 400,000 Israeli settlers who live in the West Bank.

The Gaza Strip is always under an Israeli blockade, although some crossings are usually allowed for work or medical purposes.

Humanitarian and urgent medical cases will be allowed through during the holidays despite the closure, the army said.

Meanwhile, the army said it had demolished the West Bank home of a Palestinian sentenced to life in prison for killing an Israeli couple a year ago.