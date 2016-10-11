Protesters, police clash on bombing anniversary

AFP, ANKARA

Turkish police yesterday used tear gas and plastic bullets to prevent pro-Kurdish activists holding a protest to mark the one-year anniversary of the country’s worst attack in its modern history in the capital Ankara, a correspondent said.

One hundred and three people were killed on Oct. 10 last year when suicide bombers said to be linked to Islamic State (IS) group militants blew themselves up in a crowd of pro-Kurdish peace activists planning to hold a rally outside Ankara’s main train station.

Nearly 500 people were wounded, some of whom are still receiving treatment.

A crowd of more than 150 chanted “murderous state” as a line of police and water cannon trucks refused to let them through to the site of the attack to commemorate the one-year anniversary, the correspondent said.

Hundreds of people carrying placards and flags from different associations were also stopped by a group of at least 20 police officers carrying anti-riot shields.

Police then used tear gas and plastic bullets against the group, some of whom threw bottles and stones. Some were hit by police truncheons as they scattered, covering their mouths to limit the effects of the tear gas.

However, demonstrators said relatives of the victims — including parents and children — had been allowed through to pay their respects at the site of the attack before the commemoration began.