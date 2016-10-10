Suspected Muslim militants killed in Bangladesh raids

AP, NEW DELHI

Security forces in Bangladesh killed at least 11 suspected militants in three separate raids on Saturday in an ongoing crackdown against Islamic extremism in the South Asian nation, a top government official said.

The suspects were members of the banned group Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, which the government has blamed for a deadly attack in July at a restaurant in Dhaka, Bangladeshi Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan said.

The men were killed in operations in the Dhaka suburb of Gazipur and the central district of Tangail, Khan said.

Officials said the raids began on Saturday morning based on information that the militants were in the areas.

Security forces asked the militants to surrender, but they refused and began firing, and the security forces fired back, Khan said.

Some firearms, bullets and meat cleavers were found during the raids, said Mufti Mahmud Khan, a spokesman for the Rapid Action Battalion, which was involved in the operations.