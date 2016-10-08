Agencies

UNITED NATIONS

New chief nominated

The Security Council on Thursday unanimously nominated former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres to be the next secretary-general, recommending that the 193-member General Assembly appoint him for five years from Jan. 1 next year. The General Assembly is likely to meet next week to approve the appointment of Guterres, 67, who would replace Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, 72, of South Korea. Ban is to step down at the end of this year after serving two terms. “I have two words to describe what I’m feeling now: gratitude and humility,” Guterres said in a short statement in Lisbon, which he repeated in various languages. “Humility [is what I feel] about the huge challenges ahead of us, the terrible complexity of the modern world.

BRAZIL

Lula to be investigated

Former president Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva will be probed for alleged membership in a crime ring organizing the mass looting of the state oil company Petrobras, the Supreme Court said on Thursday. Justice Teori Zavascki authorized the inclusion of Lula, who already faces other related corruption charges, in a group of politicians suspected of organizing an embezzlement ring at Petrobras. Prosecutors had previously named Lula, 70, as the mastermind of the huge corruption scheme in which a network of executives, politicians and big contractors plundered Brazil’s flagship national company. The probe into the scheme has already seen a who’s who of Brazilians investigated, charged or convicted, shaking the country’s elite to the core. However, no concrete evidence has been presented so far of Lula’s role as the ringleader.

UNITED STATES

Backpage CEO arrested

State agents have raided the Dallas, Texas, offices of adult classified ad portal Backpage and arrested chief executive officer Carl Ferrer following allegations that adult and child sex trafficking victims were forced into prostitution through escort ads posted on the Web site. Fifty-five-year-old Ferrer was arrested on a California warrant after arriving on Thursday in Houston on a flight from Amsterdam. Authorities also issued warrants for the arrest of the site’s controlling shareholders, 68-year-old Michael Lacey and 67-year-old James Larkin. California Attorney General Kamala Harris said Ferrer was arrested on felony charges of pimping a minor, pimping and conspiracy to commit pimping. Under California law, pimping is defined as making money off prostitutes or soliciting customers for prostitution.

COLOMBIA

Rebels release politician

The country’s second-largest rebel group has taken another step in the direction of peace talks with the government by freeing a politician after holding him more than three months. Fabio Ardila, a former mayor in eastern Colombia, was handed over to the International Red Cross on Thursday. His release by the National Liberation Army comes a week after the rebels freed a rice farmer in the same area near the Venezuelan border. President Juan Manuel Santos praised the release, saying it brings the two sides closer to initiating peace talks that were announced in March, but are frozen over the government’s insistence the group releases all captives. The move comes as a peace deal with the much-larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia is in limbo following its defeat in a referendum.