Canadian police move to settle harassment suits

AFP, OTTAWA

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Thursday offered to settle two class-action lawsuits filed on behalf of women in its ranks who alleged gender discrimination, bullying and harassment over four decades.

The settlement, which is subject to court approval, could cost as much as C$100 million (US$76 million).

About 20,000 current and former police officers and civilian staff qualify for the compensation, but fewer than 1,000 are expected to seek payments.

RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson issued a formal apology to the women for the harassment they endured while in the RCMP.

“We failed you. We hurt you. For that I’m truly sorry,” Paulson said, speaking in the presence of plaintiffs, Canadian Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale and others.

He vowed new initiatives to stamp out gender discrimination and sexual abuse in the RCMP.

“Instead of succeeding and thriving in a supportive and inclusive workplace, many women have suffered careers scarred by gender and sexual discrimination, bullying and harassment,” he said.

He said that some policewomen left the RCMP “heartbroken, disillusioned and angry,” while others were denied promotions after filing formal complaints.

In statements published by local media, victims have described examples of superiors asking for sexual favors and fellow officers making crude jokes.

Goodale said the image of the Canadian police force had been tarnished by such “deeply disturbing” behavior, but expressed hope the apology would begin to restore faith in the RCMP.