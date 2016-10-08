Death for sale: China’s unregulated narcotic

AP, SHANGHAI

It is one of the strongest opioids in circulation, so deadly an amount smaller than a poppy seed can kill a person. Until July, when drug users in the US started overdosing on carfentanil, the substance was best known for knocking out moose and elephants — or as a chemical weapon.

Despite the dangers, Chinese vendors offer to sell carfentanil openly online, for worldwide export, no questions asked, an investigation by The Associated Press found.

Reporters identified 12 Chinese businesses that said they would export carfentanil to the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia for as little as US$2,750 per kilogram.

Carfentanil burst into view this summer as the latest scourge in an epidemic of opioid abuse that has killed tens of thousands in the US alone. In China, the top global source of synthetic drugs, carfentanil is not a controlled substance. The US government is pressing China to blacklist it, but Beijing has yet to act.

“We can supply carfentanil, for sure,” a salesperson from Jilin Tely Import and Export Co wrote in broken English in an e-mail. “And it is one of our hot sales product.”

The reporters did not actually order any drugs, or test whether the products on offer were genuine.

China’s Ministry of Public Security declined multiple requests for comment.

For decades before being discovered by drug dealers, carfentanil and substances like it were researched as chemical weapons by the US, UK, Russia, Israel, China, the Czech Republic and India, according to publicly available documents.

They are banned from the battlefield under the Chemical Weapons Convention.

“It is a weapon,” said Andrew Weber, former US assistant secretary of defense for nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs.

“Companies should not be just sending it to anybody,” he said.

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than fentanyl, a related drug that is itself up to 50 times stronger than heroin.

Forms of fentanyl are suspected in an unsuccessful 1997 attempt by agents for Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, to kill a Hamas leader in Jordan, and were used to lethal effect by Russian forces against Chechen separatists who took hundreds of hostages at a Moscow theater in 2002.

The theater siege prompted the US to develop strategies to counter carfentanil’s potential use as a tool of war or terrorism, Weber said.

“Countries that we are concerned about were interested in using it for offensive purposes,” he said.

“We are also concerned that groups like ISIS could order it commercially,” he added, using an acronym for the Islamic State group.

Later, dealers discovered that vast profits could be made by cutting fentanyl into illicit drugs. In the 2014 fiscal year, US authorities seized just 3.7kg of fentanyl. This fiscal year, through just mid-July, they seized 134.1kg, US Customs and Border Protection data show. Overdose rates have been skyrocketing.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has “shared intelligence and scientific data” with China about controlling carfentanil, according to Russell Baer, a DEA special agent in Washington.

“I know China is looking at it very closely,” he said.

Delegations of top Chinese and US drug enforcement officials met in August and last month to discuss opioids, but failed to produce a substantive announcement on carfentanil.