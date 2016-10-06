Agencies

CHINA

Megi death toll rises to 16

The death toll from two landslides last week following Typhoon Megi has risen to 16, with searchers finding the bodies of more people reported missing. Rescuers were still working in Sucun village, Zhejiang Province, where 10 people were confirmed dead on Tuesday night. Another 17 are still missing, even though it has been more than a week since strong rapids carrying rocks and debris swept through the village and destroyed 20 homes. Elsewhere in the province, authorities in Wencheng County confirmed the death of a sixth person.

SINGAPORE

Diver killed by stingray

A diver has died after being struck on the chest by stingray in a closed underwater attraction, the aquarium’s owners said yesterday. Veteran diver Philip Chan, 62, was stung on Tuesday at Underwater World Singapore in a “tragic accident,” while readying stingrays for transfer to another aquarium, Haw Par Corp said in a statement. He later died of his injuries in hospital. Haw Par said it has suspended the animal transfer program while police investigations were underway. The 25-year-old facility on Sentosa shut down in June when it could not keep up with newer attractions on the island, including a bigger aquarium and water adventure park.

INDONESIA

Hacker faces six years in jail

A man arrested for hacking into an electronic billboard and streaming a porn film during Jakarta’s rush hour could face up to six years in jail, police said yesterday. The Japanese film Watch Tokyo Hot was broadcast for 10 minutes on the advertising screen on Friday last week at a major intersection in the capital, leaving motorists variously amused or horrified. The power was quickly shut off to the videotron, but not before scenes of a couple engaged in a steamy tryst were captured on motorists’ smartphones and went viral on social media. Police and cybercrime specialists launched a hunt for the perpetrator and on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old IT analyst in his office.

GERMANY

Probe into comic dropped

Prosecutors on Tuesday dropped an investigation of a TV comic who wrote a crude poem about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, citing insufficient evidence that he committed any crime. Chancellor Angela Merkel in April granted a Turkish request to allow the possible prosecution of Jan Boehmermann for insulting a foreign head of state. Boehmermann had read the poem on ZDF television, to illustrate something he said would not be allowed in Turkey. The ditty started by describing the Turkish leader as “stupid, cowardly and uptight,” before descending into crude sexual references.

UNITED STATES

Teenager wows Google

An Oregon teenager has invented a bandage that can tell doctors when it needs to be changed, impressing Google judges and securing a US$15,000 scholarship. Anushka Naiknaware, 13, placed in the top eight in an international science contest run by Google. She won the Lego Education Builder Award. Large wounds must be kept moist to promote healing, but changing bandages too often to check moisture levels can make things worse. To solve that, Naiknaware, a seventh-grader at Stoller Middle School in Portland, designed and tested a bandage that is embedded with tiny monitors that sense moisture levels and allow medical workers to determine whether the dressing needs to be changed.