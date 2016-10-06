Pence slams Russia, Putin at US debate

Reuters, FARMVILLE, Virginia

Republican US vice presidential nominee Mike Pence on Tuesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “small and bullying leader” and condemned his actions in Syria at a debate with Democratic rival, US Senator Tim Kaine.

The Indiana governor’s denunciation of Putin for his interference in the Syrian civil war came after Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump earlier in the day condemned Russian bombing in Syria after the US withdrew from ceasefire talks with Russia, although Trump has previously called Putin a better leader than US President Barack Obama and said he could work with the Russian.

“The small and bullying leader of Russia is now dictating terms to the United States,” Pence said. “The greatest nation on Earth just withdraws from talks about a ceasefire, while Vladimir Putin puts a missile defense system in Syria.”

The encounter between Pence and Kaine, who is Democratic US presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s running mate, was the only such debate between the vice presidential contenders before the Nov. 8 election.

For more than 90 minutes at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, neither Pence nor Kaine appeared to deliver a knockout punch. Pence sought to project an image as a reassuring presence to the bombastic Trump, while Kaine tried to frighten voters away from Trump and make Clinton seem more trustworthy.

A CNN/ORC snap poll declared Pence the winner with 48 percent support, compared with Kaine’s 42 percent.

It set the table for a second presidential debate on Sunday in St Louis, Missouri, between Clinton and Trump.

Conservatives who do not support Trump liked Pence’s view.

“Pence’s foreign policy is fine. Too bad it isn’t Trump’s,” tweeted Bill Kristol, editor of the Weekly Standard magazine.

Pence said “the provocations by Russia need to be met with American strength” and that if Russia chooses to continue to be involved in “barbaric” attacks on civilians, “the United States of America should be prepared to use military force to strike military targets of the [Syrian President Bashar al-]Assad regime.”

Pence’s blunt comments on Russia, more in line with thinking by traditional Republicans, came in response to Kaine’s charge that Trump was too cozy with the Russian leader.

Kaine said Clinton would be tough in dealing with Putin.

“Donald Trump, again and again, has praised Vladimir Putin. And it’s clear that he has business dealings with Russian oligarchs who are very connected to Putin,” Kaine said.

Democrats said there was a discrepancy between Trump and his running mate on Russia.

“All of a sudden we hear tough talk about Vladimir Putin. It’s the exact opposite of what Donald Trump has been saying,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said.

Pence’s toughened position on Russia gave him an opening to declare that Clinton had been outfoxed when she attempted a US reset in relations with Russia when she was Obama’s secretary of state from 2009 to 2013.

Bickering between Kaine and Pence was so intense that they frequently talked over each other. Kaine was seen by television commentators as being overprepared and overeager as he circled back to Trump’s tax records at almost every opportunity.

Kaine called the Republican presidential nominee a danger to US national security and someone who denigrates women and minorities and appears to pay little in federal taxes.