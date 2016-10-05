Trump charity told to cease operations

AFP, WASHINGTON

US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s charitable foundation on Monday was hit with an order by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman saying it must “cease and desist from soliciting contributions” in New York.

The notice informed the Donald J. Trump foundation that it had engaged in fundraising activities not permitted under the law because it had not been registered with the state authorities.

Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Rodham Clinton, accused him of being a business bully who cares little for his fellow countrymen.

“While millions of American families, including mine and yours, were working hard paying our fair share, it seems he was contributing nothing to our nation. Imagine that,” Clinton said in Toledo, Ohio.

“He has been ‘dissing’ America in this whole campaign,” she said.

The pair face off in the second presidential debate on Sunday, while the vice presidential picks — former Republican governor of Indiana Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Tim Kaine — were to debate late yesterday.

Trump used an appearance before military veterans in Virginia to pound the former US secretary of state once more for handling classified information via a private e-mail server housed in her basement.

He addressed veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress (PTS) disorder.

“When you talk about the mental health problems, when people come back from war and combat, and they see things that maybe a lot of the folks in this room have seen many times over, and you’re strong and you can handle it, but a lot of people can’t handle it,” Trump said when asked if he planned to address such issues as president.

Criticizing his comments, Clinton said on Twitter: “A person who implies that veterans suffering from PTS are not ‘strong’ is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief. Period.”

Trump mentioned Clinton’s health over the weekend and questioned her fidelity to her husband.

“Hillary Clinton’s only loyalty is to her financial contributors and to herself,” he said. “I don’t even think she’s loyal to [former US president] Bill [Clinton], if you want to know the truth.”

“And really, folks, really, why should she be, right?” he said, reviving talk of Bill Clinton’s past infidelities.

Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway accused Clinton on CNN of working to “blame and shame the women who had consensual sex with her husband over a number of years.”

Trump has avoided questions about his tax record.

His top allies praised their candidate’s business acumen following a weekend revelation by the New York Times that he declared a loss of US$916 million on his 1995 tax return, enabling him to legally avoid paying taxes for up to 18 years.

If true, the report based on documents leaked to the Times is proof of the tycoon’s “absolute genius,” former New York mayor and Trump surrogate Rudy Giuliani said.

Trump reportedly took massive, albeit legal, tax breaks on failing businesses, earning millions for himself while shareholders and investors swallowed the losses and contractors went unpaid.

Clinton seized on the Times report to blast her rival not just for refusing to pay his share, but as a business failure.

“How anybody can lose a dollar, let alone a billion dollars, in the casino industry is kind of beyond me,” she said. “Here’s my question: What kind of ‘genius’ loses a billion dollars in a single year?”