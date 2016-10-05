Battle with Taliban rages on in Kunduz, Afghan officials say

AP, KABUL

Fierce gunbattles raged for a second day yesterday across Afghanistan’s embattled northern city of Kunduz after the Taliban launched a new, multipronged attack on the city they had briefly captured last year, officials said.

Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said security forces were “trying to secure the city,” but that Taliban gunmen are hiding in residential homes, making progress slow and difficult.

The Taliban began their attack from all directions early the previous day. They briefly raised a flag over a main intersection, before being repelled from the city center.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the Kunduz provincial council, said the city has become a battlefield, with fighting going on in many different areas yesterday.

“We can’t go to our [council] office because the area is under the control of the Taliban,” he said, adding that council members instead were gathering at a location about 1.5km from the city.

Taliban militants have planted mines in different areas of the city, making movement extremely difficult, he said.

“Local people are trapped in their homes,” he added.

The city fell to the Taliban a year ago before the insurgents were beaten back by Afghan forces with the help of US airstrikes. It is the capital of Kunduz province, a breadbasket region that borders Tajikistan to the north and sits on a major crossroad in the nation.

Kunduz’s fall last year sent shock waves across the nation and among Afghanistan’s backers in the international community as it marked the Taliban’s first capture of an urban center since the group was driven from power in 2001.

The city came under threat again in April, when US-backed Afghan forces pushed the Taliban back into surrounding districts.

US military spokesman in Afghanistan Brigadier General Charles Cleveland said the Afghan military had moved reinforcements into Kunduz overnight.

“While there is sporadic fighting, the government controls Kunduz,” he said. “US forces ... will provide support as needed.”

While Cleveland said there had been no US airstrikes overnight, “there was one US air-to-ground engagement by helicopter on the outskirts of Kunduz city to defend friendly forces.”