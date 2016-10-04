Agencies

MEXICO

Massacre commemorated

Several thousand students on Sunday marched through Mexico City to mark the anniversary of a 1968 massacre in which troops fired on protesters in Tlatelolco Plaza, killing an unknown number. Police guarded the march route and steel and wood barriers protected businesses that are often vandalized during the annual marches. One of the top leaders of the 1968 student movement, writer and columnist Luis Gonzalez de Alba, was reportedly found dead on Sunday at his home. No further details were available.

FRANCE

Kim Kardashian robbed

Reality television star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint at a private Paris residence on Sunday night by assailants disguised as police who made off with millions of US dollars, mainly in jewelry, police officials and her representative said yesterday. Paris police said the loss amounted to “several million euros, mostly jewelry,” adding that they were still assessing the total amount stolen and had opened an investigation. Police said the robbers tied her up and locked her in the bathroom before escaping on bikes. A Kardashian spokeswoman said that she was “badly shaken, but physically unharmed.” On hearing the news, Kardashian’s husband, rapper Kanye West, abruptly ended a festival appearance in New York, citing a “family emergency.”

UNITED STATES

Conviction in steak murder

A Tennessee man has been convicted of killing his grandson in April 2014 in an argument over a steak. The Commercial Appeal newspaper reported that 65-year-old Harold Gray of Frayser was convicted last week of reckless homicide in Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis. According to court records, Gray got into an argument with 31-year-old Anthony Morris about Morris looking at a steak in his refrigerator. Gray then stabbed Morris with a kitchen knife. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

UNITED STATES

Long-loved turtle sought

Baltimore police are at a loss and an elderly couple are desperate. Their beloved companion — a 78-year-old red-eared slider turtle named Moses — went missing more than two weeks ago from a kiddie pool in their yard. Gloria Todd have turned to the media in a last-ditch plea to bring Moses home. “I was shocked that he was gone,” Todd, 83, told the Baltimore Sun. “I couldn’t believe that someone would come on to my property and take something that did not belong to them, especially a living thing.” The turtle, one of two turtles Todd was given as a five-year-old. In all that time, Todd said, Moses never went missing — which is why she and her husband of 60 years, Pete, are convinced foul play is involved.

PORTUGAL

Plane returns with worker

An airplane bound for Angola on Saturday was forced to make an emergency landing in Lisbon after a cargo worker was reported missing — and the man was found inside the cargo hold, alive but suffering from hypothermia. Lisbon airport spokesman Rui Oliveira on Sunday said that the TAAG Angola Airlines plane left the city of Porto about 10am, headed for Luanda. The worker was reported missing in Porto after loading cargo on the airplane and believed to be trapped inside the cargo hold, Oliveira said. The plane made an emergency landing about 11am. Oliveira said the worker was in stable condition at a hospital in Lisbon.