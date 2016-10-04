Namibia, Zimbabwe lose vote to allow ivory trade

Reuters, JOHANNESBURG

Namibia and Zimbabwe yesterday failed to convince a UN body that they should be allowed to export ivory — something they had argued would protect rather than further endanger Africa’s elephants.

Member countries of the UN’s Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) voted overwhelmingly to reject the proposals to sell tusks seized from poachers and taken from animals that had died naturally or been put down by the state.

“African elephants are in steep decline across much of the continent due to poaching for their ivory, and opening up any legal trade in ivory would complicate efforts to conserve them,” said Ginette Hemley, the head of the CITES delegation for conservation group WWF.

“It could offer criminal syndicates new avenues to launder poached ivory, undermining law enforcement,” she said.

A global ban on ivory sales was imposed in 1989 to stem a wave of poaching, but CITES allowed Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to sell stockpiles to Japan in 1999. They were joined by South Africa in 2008 in a sale to China and Japan.

Namibia and cash-strapped Zimbabwe had both argued that the sales were needed to raise money for conservation and that their populations have been stable or growing, triggering conflict with poor rural farmers.

Zimbabwe said it had a 70 tonne ivory stockpile estimated to be worth US$35 million.

Other African nations, such as Kenya, are strongly opposed to any reopening of the ivory trade on the grounds that it will stimulate demand and threaten its own elephants.

In the secret ballots, Namibia’s proposal lost 73 to 27, Zimbabwe’s 80 to 21, both far short of the two-thirds required to pass.

“Ivory belongs to the elephants and ivory is worth more on a live animal rather than a dead animal,” Kenyan Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Judi Wakhungu said.

Kenya, which also bans sports hunting, has for decades focused on wildlife-watching safaris and ecotourism as the main revenue streams from its big animals. In April it burned 105 tonnes of ivory from 8,000 animals.

CITES on Sunday recommended that countries with legal domestic ivory markets start closing them down because they are seen as contributing to poaching.