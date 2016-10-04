Canadian terrorism suspect released on bail in Bangladesh

AP, NEW DELHI

A Bangladeshi court has released on bail a Canadian university student arrested on suspicion of involvement in a bloody attack on a restaurant that left 20 hostages dead in the nation’s capital three months ago, officials said yesterday.

Prison official Jahangir Kabir said Tahmid Hasib Khan, 22, was released late on Sunday after a magistrate accepted his appeal for bail.

Police had filed documents with the court saying they did not oppose bail as investigators had found no evidence against Khan.

The July 1 attack on the restaurant in Dhaka by at least five militants stunned the nation.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but authorities have blamed local militant group Jumatul Mujahidin Bangladesh. All five attackers were killed by commandos.

Khan was interrogated for more than two weeks by police and had been denied bail so he could be kept in custody for further questioning.

Khan, an undergraduate student at the University of Toronto, had traveled to Dhaka a day before the attacks with plans to travel to Nepal on an internship.

The militants, all young men, stormed the upscale restaurant in Dhaka’s diplomatic enclave, and used grenades, firearms and sharp weapons to kill the 20 hostages, including nine Italians, seven Japanese and one Indian.

Another man, Hasnat Karim, a British citizen of Bangladeshi origin, is still being held.

Investigators have accused Karim of being one of the masterminds of the attack on the cafe.

Karim had lived in Britain for nearly 20 years and returned to Bangladesh a few years ago to teach at North South University in the capital.

One of the attackers was a former student of Karim’s and photographs published by several newspapers showed Karim smoking on the rooftop of the restaurant while two attackers could be seen behind him.