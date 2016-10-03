Agencies

UNITED STATES

Shooting sparks protest

Police officers on Saturday shot and killed a man in south Los Angeles at the end of a car chase, sparking protest by several dozen people frustrated by another fatal police shooting of a black man. The chase began when officers tried to pull over a car with paper plates, suspecting the vehicle might have been stolen, and the driver refused to stop, Sergeant Barry Montgomery said. He said the passenger got out of the car during the pursuit and ran into the back of a house, where he was shot. As news of what happened spread, a group of several dozen protesters blocked an intersection near the house.

UNITED STATES

Candidate mum on fetishes

A Twitter account that appears to belong to a candidate for the Juneau, Alaska, assembly shows more than 400 posts about large-breasted women. William Quayle Jr declined an interview with KTOO-FM but said in an e-mail that he would not discuss his fetishes, and that he has original ideas that his competitors do not. Quayle did not say whether the account belongs to him. One Tweet announced a run for city assembly. The election is set for tomorrow.

GEORGIA

Orthodox shun Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Saturday said Mass for an unusually small crowd of just a few thousand Catholics in Georgia, a celebration that was further dampened when a delegation from the Orthodox Church stayed away. Georgia is overwhelmingly Orthodox Christian and less than 1 percent of the population is Catholic, according to government figures. Still, organizers had been hoping for a much bigger turnout than the about 3,000 people who came to the Mass at a stadium in the capital that has a capacity of 25,000. It was one of the smallest crowds ever seen at an outdoor papal Mass on Francis’ 16 foreign trips so far.

PHILIPPINES

Militants free prisoners

Abu Sayyaf rebels linked to the Islamic State (IS) group yesterday freed three more Indonesian captives after a three-month ordeal, the Philippine government said, taking the number of hostages released to nine in the past two weeks. They were handed over in Sulu to Nur Misuari, founder of the Moro National Liberation Front, a Muslim rebel group that has signed a peace deal with the government. It was not clear whether a ransom was paid. During the past two weeks Abu Sayyaf had freed three Indonesians, two Filipinos and a Norwegian man snatched from a resort last year.

FRANCE

Attacked church reopens

Two months after its priest was murdered by teenage extremists, parishioners of a Catholic church in northern France were yesterday to gather for a solemn re-opening ceremony to seek solace and solidarity. The Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray church, a focal point of a small town of about 27,000 near the city of Rouen, was to hold a special penitential Mass to mark the occasion and pay tribute to Father Jacques Hamel. The 85-year-old priest had his throat slit at the foot of the altar on July 26 in an attack claimed by the IS. “He was a good priest. I always went to see him and he never refused to be of service,” said 81-year-old Mafalda Pace, who lives just next door to the 16th-century church. Pace on Saturday said she would be among those following the penitential rite of cleansing and subsequent Mass presided over by Archbishop of Rouen Dominique Lebrun.